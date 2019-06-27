How to prepare the skin and hair to the rest of the sea
A vacation is an exciting event and, of course, want it to be perfect. In the Arsenal of modern cosmetology has everything you need.
Preparing to leave is better to start in 10-7 days. At this time, it is recommended to make salon treatments such as deep peeling, biorevitalization, cleaning, mesotherapy, BBL – facial rejuvenation and more. The fact that all these procedures have a relatively long-term effect, but afterwards the skin need to recover. If you don’t usually do these procedures, you can simply dedicate a week to hydrate the skin of the face and body.
Hair would be the best lamination. This procedure will help you throughout the holidays to keep your hair manageable, shiny and protect them from the harmful effects of the sun and sea water.
About a week before the holiday have to do hair removal, if you prefer laser or photo-epilation. 2-3 days before trip is recommended sugaring and waxing. By the way, that effect can be seen better and suddenly regrown hairs have not started to embarrass you in the middle of the vacation, it is recommended to undergo laser or photo-epilation in advance. As for waxing and shugaring, it is better to make beforehand a few treatments – hair grows in a predetermined algorithm and the first procedure saves you from them not for long.
3-4 days before the holiday to arrange a global cleansing. Carefully skrabirovanie body and face, and then be sure to moisten. You clear your skin, give it smooth, and the tan will go more smoothly. Don’t forget to put in a toiletry bag sunscreen!