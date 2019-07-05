How to prevent the appearance of stretch marks
Stretch marks are skin changes that are considered to be unaesthetic, and therefore women strongly urge to deal with them. On his page in Instagram nutritionist Elena Cullen said, because of what they appear and in what ways you can reduce their appearance or get rid of them.
According to the expert, most often, stretch marks can be seen on the thighs, chest and abdomen. Just appeared stretch marks red or purple color due to the fact that the translucent blood vessels through connective tissue. After we recovered a thin layer of the epidermis, stretch marks turn pink and then white, and then much harder correction.
Stretch marks occur due to hormonal changes in the body often caused by pregnancy and childbirth. The skin becomes thinner and stretched so that its elasticity is not enough to cut and place tears replaced by connective tissue. It has no melanin, so the sun will have an additional cosmetic defect — stretch marks are white.
If stretch marks already appeared, the best way to get rid of them or reduce their appearance is laser treatment. When the sanding leveled the surface layers of the skin and they become less noticeable.
Estheticians also often prescribed courses of mesotherapy, during which the skin is injected a special vitamin cocktail that helps to accelerate cell regeneration. Disadvantages of these procedures are painful and expensive.
You can still use special creams that contain scar tissue absorbable material. Often to find a cream that really works, takes a reasonable amount of time, and the effect will be noticeable only with regular use.
If stretch marks appear without apparent reason, it is best to consult a doctor, as this may be a symptom of the disease. Most often it is accompanied by a change in body weight, sudden growth of body hair, increased blood pressure. In all other cases to deal with stretch marks if they just appeared, and even better care to preserve the elasticity and firmness of the skin throughout life
That will help prevent the appearance of stretch marks:
- A balanced diet, sufficient amount of vegetable fats, especially unsaturated. Also every meal should add protein.
- To increase the elasticity of the skin, making a contrast shower, using special creams containing essential oils.
- Improve the metabolism is through regular exfoliation of the surface layer of the skin is different scrubs and elementary exercise, which can increase the concentration of oxygen in the blood and improve blood circulation and nutrition of tissues.
- To drink enough pure water to form the lymph, with which the skin gets rid of metabolic products, while maintaining elasticity.
- Reduce the number of products, glycemic index above 55, because fast carbs reduces the ability of collagen fibers to stretch, which leads to microreserves skin.
- To maintain a normal weight for you, the constant swings in and weight loss often cause the same hormonal changes that trigger the appearance of stretch marks.
Note that the severity of the stretch marks themselves do not carry, so to get rid of them or not is an individual decision of each woman, not affecting health.