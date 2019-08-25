How to prolong life after a heart attack: unusual way
Coitus once a week prolongs life after a heart attack, found the researchers from Israel.
Edition of the American Journal of Medicine published the results scientists from the University of tel Aviv. These experts came to the conclusion that sexual acts with regularity at least once a week extend the life of patients who have had a heart attack.
For 22 years, researchers watched a group of 1120 men and women that by the beginning of the project there was an average of 53 years. Scholars interested in the correlation between the regularity of sexual activity of participants and their susceptibility to infarct States.
In the result, it was found that observed people who had sex more than once a week to a heart attack, survived, subsequently 27% more often. If intercourse took place once a week, the survival rate after a heart attack increased by 12%. In rarer sex life — 8%.
“The optimal frequency of sex after a heart attack can you recognize times in a week: this mode is 37% less likely to die before the average norms,” stated the authors of the project.
According to the researchers, those patients who had no sexual life after a heart attack had higher mortality and more frequent health problems such as hypertension, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and severe complications from the effects of the attack.