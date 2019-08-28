How to protect yourself and your money: tips from the elusive ex-cheater
Frank Abignail — ex-swindler and a fraud expert, bestselling author of “Catch me if you can.” He is one of the most respected authorities in the world on fraud, forgery and cyber security. Abigail told CNBC how to protect against fraud.
Hereinafter in the first person.
Every year millions of American consumers — almost 7% of the population — are victims of fraud. In 2017, the number of fraud victims in the US reached 16.7 million, and their losses amounted to 16.8 billion dollars.
More than 45 years I have worked, consulted with the FBI and hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world to help them combat fraud.
But my experience started over 50 years ago in an unusual way: I was one of the most famous in the world of scams. Although I am ashamed of what I did when I was younger, cheating, stealing and causing harm to people — I am grateful for the opportunity to change yourself.
My story documented in my memoirs, 1980 “Catch me if you can” gave me the opportunity to talk about fraud prevention to a wider audience.
Protect your identity
Identity theft is the intentional use of another’s identity (e.g., name, address, social security numbers, Bank accounts) to receive money and credits, getting a job, theft of property, forgery of educational and other documents, access to health care and more.
In the worst case, the thief of personal data drains your Bank account, takes your property and uses or sells your personal information.
In 2017, the young man asked me a question I am often asked: “Given all the advances in computing and technology, today’s criminals are no more difficult to steal your identity than it was in the past?”.
In response I told him: “No, it’s not complicated”. In fact, today approximately 4000 times easier than it was then.
Technology is the best tool for thieves
Thieves love technology because it gives them a convenient way to detail your life.
Think of all the things available to you with just a few clicks: reports about credit cards, Bank account numbers, and personal family data. It’s all there.
You just have to know how to look, and fraudsters are very well able to search and find this information. With today’s technology, the thief needs only to access the Internet, to provide to the print service checks your name and account number, to send checks to your mailbox and voila — there goes the contents of your current account.
In the 1960-ies, when I was making fake checks under the name of another person — in fact, stealing his identity — I needed a four-color printing press, typesetting equipment and technical know-how to operate these machines.
Now all I need to do is go to the corporate website, take the logo, and then to the Bank website to upload the logo. Then I need to call customer invoice processing company whose data I plan to steal and ask them to write the instructions, so I could supposedly transfer the funds that I owe them.
These simple steps will let me know what Bank your company uses and the number of her account at the Bank. Then I go online to get access to the company’s annual report.
And now, I have a copy of the signature of the Chairman or CEO in the report. I can put it on checks, which I created thanks to the miracle of technology. All of this is totally reliable to the last detail — except that the money is not mine, but the check is fake.
Do not use a debit card
Want to avoid identity theft? Never, never use a debit card. I don’t have it. I never was and never will be. I would not recommend them to anyone — neither my family nor my friends, nor you.
Debit card, of course, is the worst financial tool ever given to the American consumer. Why? It’s simple: every time you use it, you are putting your money and your Bank account at risk.
Instead, use a credit card. I use it for almost all my purchases even when I travel overseas. In relation to credit cards Federal law limits my liability in case of unauthorized use of my card.
When I use a credit card, I spend money to the company issuing the credit card until you pay my bill at the end of the month. Meanwhile my money in a Bank account make me money.
If there is a large data breach and the offender somehow got my credit card and took with her $ 1 million, I am protected, and my company credit card Issuer will cancel the old card and sent me a new one within the next few days.
I will not be responsible for any unauthorized purchases. However, if criminals get information about my debit card, I may lose money on your Bank account and spend a lot of time on their recovery.
In addition, reduce the use of checks to a minimum and be vigilant against frequent checks of Bank statements.