How to protect yourself during an earthquake: updated manual
Just a day in southern California there were two powerful earthquakes: July 4 — magnitude 6,4; 5 July — a magnitude of 7.1. In addition, they were followed by hundreds of aftershocks of varying thickness, reaching in some cases 5 points. Experts warn that aftershocks are likely to continue, and also not exclude the possibility of more strong aftershocks. We have gathered recommendations that will help to minimize injury and to survive the earthquake.
Security experts constantly revise the rules of reaction during the earthquake and had already made some adjustments that are described below.
Tip 1: If you sit at the table, climb under it and there cover your head with your hands.
If you are away from your Desk, don’t try to run somewhere to find it. In this case, just kneel where you are and cover your head with your hands.
Why? Because you put yourself in danger when trying to find a table or other shelter. During the earthquake the biggest danger is from falling objects — cabinets, televisions, microwaves — that can hit, for example, on the head and kill you.
Tip 2: Cover your head, even if you can’t get to the table, or at the time of how get to it
Try to cover your head and neck with his hands while crawling to the table. If the same table is far, still keep your head and neck protected and try to find a wall where no Windows for better security.
Tip 3: Keep one hand on the leg of the table, and the second cover the neck and head.
Hold onto the table leg is necessary in order that during the earthquake he not moved away from you and is not left without protection. For secure hold and a second hand behind the head, protecting it from possible attack.
Why you should not run out of the building during the earthquake?
Seismologist Lucy Jones says that people on the outside may suffer more than those who is in the building. Falling balconies and facades can lead to a greater number of victims. For those who stayed inside, the collapse of facades is not so dangerous, because the buildings are largely stable.
For example, during the earthquake in 2003, two women ran out of the store and was crushed by falling bricks and plaster. Later found that if they had stayed inside would have survived.
During a deadly earthquake in New Zealand in 2011, one person was faced with a choice to hide under the table or run out into the street. He chose the first option and survived. He later said that if he decided to run, I could have died under the rubble.
What if the building collapses?
During the earthquake no much time to think and observe, building collapses or not. Everything happens so quickly that only have time to sit down and cover your head.
Remember that even when the building collapses, search and rescue teams combed through all the destroyed places and often find survivors under the rubble.
What to do if you are outside buildings or near the table?
If the earthquake surprise you in bed
Lie face down to protect vital organs. Cover your head and neck with a pillow, keep your arms as close to the head as possible, until you stop the tremors.
Shop
Sit where you are and cover your head with your hands. If you have a person in a wheelchair, it is necessary to block its wheels.
In an open area
Step away from power lines, buildings, cars and other hazards. Dropping down and covering your head protects you from flying objects.
On the beach or under the dam
Sit down and cover your head with your hands. After the tremors stop, go up the hill, as this may be followed by a tsunami.
Driving
Park on the side and use the hand brake that locks all four wheels. Avoid overpasses, bridges, power lines, signs and other hazards.
In the theater or at the stadium
Sit on the ground in front of the seat or lean as much as you can. Then cover your head with your hands and hold onto the neck until the point stops.