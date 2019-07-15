How to protect yourself from back pain and improve the condition of intervertebral disks
The bad condition of the intervertebral discs experts believe the cause of back pain. Regular exercise protects against the degeneration of the discs and are the prevention of pain symptoms.
According to a study authored by scientists from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, physical activity stimulates the growth of cells in the intervertebral discs that helps protect against the appearance of lower back pain.
“Pain in the lumbar spine is usually the result of degenerative changes in the intervertebral discs,” stated the experts.
Scientists explain that each disk plays the role of the cartilage buffer between the bones, which not only protects them from friction, but also provides mobility to the spine. But the cells in the cartilage which makes up the intervertebral disks can die, leading to thinning of the discs and increases the risk of damage to them. The position of the vertebrae begins to change, and it can cause excruciating back pain.
Researchers experimenting with laboratory rats. The animals were forced to run in the wheel for about an hour a day, then would just stick on the cage as they please. When the researchers tested the effect of exercise, it turned out that the running of the rodents had more new cells in the intervertebral discs compared with those who moved without additional exercise .
“Physical education has become an important part of treatment of back pain and we receive the confirmation of its effectiveness in this industry. Physical exercise can significantly delay the damage to the discs and the appearance of pain,” — said the Swedish experts.