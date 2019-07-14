How to protect yourself from identity theft
The thieves who gained access to your personal information — your social security number, birth certificate, PIN or credit card number — can on your behalf to apply for the loan, leaving you with a huge debt, and you even will not know about it until it’s too late.
The Department of financial security a simple security rules in order to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.
Protect your personal information:
- Request free annual credit report from all three major agencies every year and check it carefully for suspicious activity. You can order the report via the Internet at: annualcreditreport.compassing a simple authentication process.
- Store your social security card, birth certificate and any other important identification documents in a safe place.
- Be careful when throwing away documents. For example, throwing the report on the Bank or the credit card you leave in the debris direct access to your personal information. Some thieves are willing to dig in trash to get the data. So before you discard documents, tear them into small pieces so that no one was able to collect “puzzle”.
- Make sure that you lock your personal files at work, and also be aware of who has access to your business data and employee information.
- Do not give personal information over the phone unless you requested such call, or absolutely certain with whom you are speaking. Learn how to use the information you provide.
- Keep a photocopy contents of your wallet if you lose or have it stolen. Copy both sides of a driver’s license, credit cards, Bank cards and all other information. Keep copies in a safe place.
- Do not carry credit and debit cards that are not in use. This will help to minimize potential damage in case of loss or theft of a wallet. Remember that some medical and pharmacy cards contain your social security number on the front side.
- Not store passwords from your cards in your wallet and never write them on the card itself. Avoid easy passwords. For example, your address, birthday, mother’s maiden name or consecutive numbers. If you are asked to specify the social security number, find out whether you can use a different identifier.
- If you pay by credit card in restaurants or stores, be careful who handles it.
- Never use an ATM that looks strange.
- In the case of lost or stolen credit, debit or ATM card, report it immediately.
How to protect Bank accounts and mail:
- Install passwords on their accounts. Regularly check statements and transactions. It will help to quickly identify any discrepancies that could indicate fraud.
- All documents relating to Bank accounts and cards, destroy before throwing in the trash.
- Never specify the details of their driver’s license or social security numbers on checks.
- When ordering new checks take them directly to the Bank, not wait for the mail. If you have a mailbox, specify its address instead of the home. Keep the new and “settled” the checks in a safe place, inaccessible to others.
- Pay attention to the billing frequency. If you don’t get them on time, call the company to verify that nobody has changed your billing address.
- Regularly check their credit reports to the credit agencies (Equifax, Experian and Trans Union) at least 1 time per year. Make sure that the information they have about you is accurate, and change everything that’s wrong. Fact checking will not affect your credit rating.
- Consumers can remove their names from marketing lists the three credit reporting bureaus by phone: 1 (888) 5-OPT OUT.
Protect yourself and your computer on the Internet:
- Install antivirus on your home computer to prevent hackers on your hard disk, where it is often stored financial information. This is especially important if you are connecting to the Internet via DSL, cable or broadband modem. If you are using a broadband or DSLconnection, call your service provider to make sure that your modem has a function of Network Address Translation, which is not easy to find your computer on the network.
- Regularly update antivirus software on your computer.
- Password protect your computer, mobile phone and other devices having access to your data. Use a complex password of inconsistent combination of letters and numbers, do not use obvious words and dates.
- If your computer has a built-in option to encrypt individual files or hard drives, make sure that option is enabled. Encryption will modify your personal information, making it unreadable to unauthorized persons.
- Before disposing of a computer delete the data with formatting. You should not rely on the Remove function to remove files containing sensitive information.
- When shopping on the Internet, collaborate with companies, which provide the protection of transaction security and carefully read the privacy policy before making a purchase.
- Make sure that you are on a bogus site that imitates the original to intercept personal information of customers.
- Do not enter your social security number on the Internet.
- Do not download unknown files and don’t open suspicious links.
- If you need to use the computer in a public place, make sure that the owner refused to users administrator rights so they cannot install any programs that can be used to intercept your email or password.
If you are a victim of identity theft:
- Write a statement to local police, get a complaint number or a copy of the police report.
- If you stole the right, write a statement to the police and take a copy of it to your local DMV when you ask to replace the law. Ask them to attach a copy of the report for your records. If you have evidence that another person has taken control of your documents, ask to file a Form FI-17 (Declaration on misuse).
- Inform the Bank about lost or stolen checks or Bank statements.
- Report any suspicious activity or unauthorized payments from all of your creditors by telephone and registered letter.
- Equifax: division for assistance: (800) 525-6285 or www.equifax.com
- TransUnion: division for assistance: (800) 680-7289 or www.transunion.com
- Experian: the Department for assistance (888) EXPERIAN (397-3742) or www.experian.com
- Ask them to place a fraud alert in your documents. A fraud alert generally lasts for 90 days, although it may be extended.
- Contact the Federal trade Commission to file a complaint for identity theft, under oath.
- Ask a question about fraud hotline Department of social services phone: (800) 269-0271 or go to www.ssa.gov/oig~~V . If you suspect that someone is using your social security number, you can check it by phone: (800) 772-1213.
- If your Bank account has been compromised, close it completely and open a new one.
- Keep copies and detailed records of all your correspondence.