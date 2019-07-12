How to protect yourself from the sun’s rays, experts explained
The sun is man’s best friend. But do not abuse this “friendship”. According to British researchers from the Center for cancer research in the UK in 2018 was diagnosed with one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer — melanoma — have 55 people out of 10,000.
In addition, skin cancer over the last 20 years got sick of 155% more people over the age of 55 years and 69% of persons of younger age.
Recent studies show that this increase in cancer is associated with the neglect of people with means that prevent skin lesions by sunlight. Besides, on sale there is funds that are not able to protect our skin from the sun.
That would adequately protect themselves from exposure to sunlight it is essential to use at least two times a day. It should be remembered that the effectiveness of the protective properties of almost any sunscreen after 6-8 hours after application, is reduced by 74%. So the use: “once a day” is not valid.
The greatest amount of damage to the skin causing the sunlight spectrum A (UVA). Penetrating into deep skin layers, they constitute a danger even when the weather is cloudy and causes skin ageing and melanoma. 5% of sunlight is ultraviolet light, and 50% infrared radiation. It is the infrared radiation poses a risk for penetration into deep skin layers and promotes the development of cancer. What sunscreen for the skin from this type of radiation is not protected.
For protection from the sun should give preference to products with an SPF 30 and SPF 50. Scientists from the UK believe that buying tools with protection above 50 does not make sense, as the use of SPF 30, our skin gets protection from the sun by 98%. When properly applied to the skin, enough for about two milligrams per square centimeter of skin to provide the necessary protection from the harmful radiation.
It should be remembered that the use of sunscreens, use them at least twice a day while in the sun for a long period, as well as compliance with the application: 1 teaspoon for face and neck, six — on the whole body, and 3-4 teaspoons for child protection — will allow you to maintain the health and beauty of your skin for years to come.