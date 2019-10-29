How to prove adultery and what to do next: advice private investigator
Cheating is always a pain, inherent in the betrayal of a loved one. However, sometimes learning the bitter truth is just necessary in the first place in order to end the illusion and begin to build a future life. In America, the evidence of infidelity is often a very practical nature. Even in the absence of a prenup, they can affect what the court decides to leave the children and what portion of the common property or compensation will be given to the cheated spouse.
To help establish and prove the truth in this case can only be licensed private investigators. Professionals from the new York company Valor Security & Investigations assure that they have a lot of experience in such matters, and the suspicion of infidelity is one of the most frequent causes of treatment in the detective Agency.
“Office romance”
Jennifer turned to Valor Security, without clear evidence, however, feeling that her husband is cheating on her, was very strong. In recent times the evidence of adultery caught her eye about fifteen years ago – when Ruslan exchanged intimate photos with a graduate of the school where he worked as a teacher. Now the former student was already in College, other clear evidence of infidelity Ruslan’s wife was not. However, the feeling that the lies continue, leaving the American a day. Ruslan regularly returned home before her, and to know what he was doing in a free couple of hours, it was not possible. In the end, Jennifer asked for help at Valor Security.
Further surveillance confirmed adulterer traveled this route every day.
The price of infidelity
Ruslan reaction can be understood: as explained by Dmitry Zhurba, even if the spouses have not concluded a marriage contract, the judge may consider the fact of change – for example, when deciding who gets the children.
“If adultery is proven, it is possible that the judge will conclude that deceiving the husband or the wife leads an immoral life, and therefore children should remain with the other spouse. By the way, the decision on the division of joint property is largely based on what happens. This spouse receives the greater part of the common property. Also, the judge can award the “guilty” party to special payments. Such things as the costs of children, amount of alimony, and so forth often depend on the opinion of the judge, and the proven fact of adultery can have a significant impact on this view. Of course, the level of income of the spouses is also taken into account, but it is not determinative. I’m not talking about cases when marriage contract is concluded directly determines the consequences of adultery,” says the detective.
Jennifer and Ruslan had no children, but all the facts speak in favor of the wife. That is by marrying her, an immigrant from Russia Ruslan got a green card about ten years ago. He earned less than spouses and plus cheated on her for almost two years.
According to him, if a man wants to know about the fact of treason, as they say, for myself, and no plans to use it in court at the moment, detectives are still preparing a report according to the defined procedure. It includes a full report and the whole package of accompanying documents that people can use in court, even after a certain time.
To suffer or to sue?
According to Dmitry, with suspicions of adultery to him is equally treated as the Americans, and Russian-speaking clients. Based on the difference between post-Soviet and American mentalities might suggest that immigrants from the former Soviet republics just want to know the truth and avoid the courts, preferring to sort things out personally, while Americans laboriously collect documents for lawyers. But Dmitry Zhurba refutes this stereotype. According to him, Russian immigrants, have been living in the USA quickly adopt the American mentality. The detective notes that the difference in response to infidelity manifests itself rather than on a national, and gender.
“Men, as a rule, silently accept the facts and go. Women often do not believe even the most obvious evidence, and appeal again, as if trying to convince yourself that an error has occurred, and infidelity is still not there. Although there are exceptions. One client – a man – didn’t want to believe in the proven case of adultery girls and continued to live with her. They had a child only a year later, after a DNA test, it turned out that the baby wasn’t his. The case eventually ended in divorce, and he did not pay any alimony because he could prove that the father of the baby was another man“, – says Dmitry examples.
By the way, according to the laws of the state of new York, where he works Valor Security & Investigations, cheating may result in imprisonment for up to 3 months. However, in practice, the detective Agency has never been the case that someone tried to use this rule.
Influential traitor
However, even having all the evidence, not all spouses are in a hurry to get a divorce. Sometimes it depends on their financial situation. It was in this situation was Maria. She came to the US in the late 80s, and at that time when I found out about her husband’s infidelity, both were already middle-aged. A couple had a child together, in addition, Mary’s son completely financially dependent on George.
“We were able to calculate the hotel where he met with his mistress. We have reported this to our client, she came back and, posing as his wife, got a room key. The result is Maria caught her husband right in the moment of betrayal. However, she told us that being forced to “swallow”. Her husband was very influential parents, Mary was afraid that they can hire an expensive lawyer and leave her with a child on the street without a penny, despite all the evidence. Yuri promised that change will be no more, and she chose to believe him, or pretend to believe,” – says Dmitry.
A similar story happened with Helen has long suspected that her husband walks on the side. Not in forces more to suffer suspicion, she turned to Valor Security & Investigations.
“We watched her husband for quite some time, but did not reveal anything suspicious. Our staff have made a report and prepared it to be sent, when suddenly on the last day of our surveillance agents noticed Helena’s husband with another woman in a cafe. However, we were not sure that their relationship is serious”, – says Dmitry.
However, the detectives were expecting a rare stroke of luck. In the process of investigating the loving husband began to give attention to the employee of the Agency acting under cover. He unambiguously made it clear that he wants intimacy, and asked her out on a date. Imagine his surprise when instead of a welcome stranger to the meeting was… his own wife.
