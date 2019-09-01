How to “put in place” person: a Simple exercise to counteract the age-related changes
In medical science the physiological basis of aging associated with the desiccation of the body tissues, bones, blood vessels and… including the bones of the skull. This principle is absolutely unfair neglect of cosmetic science, when explains to us the causes of facial aging. Therefore, in this article we fill this gap in cosmetology and consider the mechanism of aging of our face from the point of view of the age of drying and deformation of the skull bones.
It is known that our skull consists of 29 bones, which stretched the entire muscle structure. That is, our skull is the solid Foundation, support and the frame, which determines the behavior of all attached to his designs. As all the bones in our body, the bones of the skull tend with age to dry. Consequently, the volume of the skull begins to decrease.
As associated facial aging and shrinking of the skull?
What to do in this case skin, designed to cover the initial volume of the skull? In fact, the skin to the last serves us faithfully. She strives to shrink, following a deformed skull, which, decreasing in volume, lose weight, and moisture level.
Despite the fact that our skin has a fantastic potential, unfortunately she can’t keep up with the decreasing surface area of the skull, and is to repeat the relief of the strain of the muscles. As a result, the excess skin is not able to shrink, hang folds
To face shone with beauty and youth, the first step you need to “put in place” the anatomical structure of the skull bones. In saying this, we mean the normal physiological position of the bones, after which you can have to rehabilitate the muscles that form our face. And then the skin will automatically restore your tonus will automatically smooth out wrinkles, lifts eyebrows and oval face return youthful shape.
According to a study conducted by the American specialist on aging David Kahn, the appearance of wrinkles and General “sagging” of the face that appear with age, and involved, among other things, changes in the facial bones of a man.
David Kahn reports that the aging of human facial bones lose volume and become smaller. The researcher showed ageing-related changes in the skeletal elements of the face, examining three-dimensional images of faces of 30 men and 30 women, who represented three age categories, 25-44 years, 45-64 years and over 65. Comparing images of young and older people, he drew attention to the significant changes in the angles of the bones of the face, indicating that the loss of volume. These changes are especially noticeable in the center of the face and around the nose. Open scientist dispel the view that the wrinkles occur only due to the decrease in elasticity of soft tissues.
Presenting the results of their research at the conference on plastic surgery in America, David Kahn said: “When we think about aging, they usually believe that the skin becomes flabby and increases the amount of fat. Usually we just all drawn back and cut a little skin to pull it better. Usually the thought of resorption (resorption) of bones and we can not think of. I guess we have to think about the way of combining the traditional braces with the tools and procedures that add to the face amount of, for example, injections of fat”.
Another study by American doctors according to PhysOrg: “American doctors analyzed 120 are made for medical computer tomograms of people of different age. For the study, we selected 20 images of men and women from three age groups: from 20 to 36 years, from 41 to 64 years and over 64 years.
With the help of a computer program, the scientists measured the length, width and angle of the mandible on each shot and compared the results of measurements in different groups.
The results of the study: the skull of a young man (left), the skull of an old man (right). The yellow line shows different angles of the jaw.
As explained by the head of Department of plastic and reconstructive surgery clinic Howard Langstein (Howard Langstein University Of Rochester PLS), since the lower jaw is the main part of the face, any changes to affect the overall appearance of a person.
The results of the research show that with age increasing the size of the eye sockets, and the angle of the lower jaw (shown in yellow). The length and height of the body of the jaw (up to the line of growth of the teeth — alveolar bone), on the contrary, is significantly reduced, while its width varies slightly.
In the end, all of these changes, together with age-related decline in cranial bones, according to Langstein “lead to the loss of the former definition of the oval and sagging of soft tissues. Outwardly, it appears that the lower part of the face becomes more soft oval contours, reduced skin tone of the cheeks, chin and neck, resulting in the shape of a person becoming a characteristic of age-related view”.
Further, the City of Lengstein said: “Although doctors have always known that bones change over time, but how it manifests itself with age – is not appreciated. Predictability of age-related changes of the facial bone structure gives doctors a better understanding of new methods of successful recovery of a young species.”
Undoubtedly, the volume of the skull, as the brain depends on the facial and masticatory muscles. Thus they have to work physiologically, as they are supposed by nature, any “pumping” of the facial muscles only increase gipertonus – blocks, preventing normal blood supply to the bones of the skull, and thus to further their resolution.
In this case, attempts to remove this hypertonicity with botulinum toxin, lead to immobility of facial muscles. And this in turn leads to secondary osteoporosis that is not age-related osteoporosis, and resulting fractures and other injuries leading to temporary immobilization (immobilization) of the limbs. Experiments on mice prove that after injection of botulinum their bones have not regained the lost amount of calcium, even after the mice regained motor activity. In the course of scientific experiments a single dose of Botox was injected into mice in the region of the muscles of the knee joint to cause paralysis of a limb for 3-4 weeks. Mouse continued to use the damaged legs for balance, i.e., the pressure of body weight on bone remained the same. After 21 days the mass is treated with Botox the muscles decreased significantly, besides, there were obvious signs of osteoporosis. After 12 weeks after injection, the difference between the legs was still apparent, and this means that osteoporosis is reversible only partially.
Even if the active work of the muscles of the body mice are not able to fully return calcium the bones, to say nothing about the muscles of the human face!
So those who abuse introduction injections of botulinum in the Central part of the face, the upper jaw strikes the x-rays dentists her “dynavolt” that prevent qualified assistance to their clients.
Countering the shortening of the jaw line
Repeat the butter or cream. Before performing the exercises mentally divide the maxillary arch in 2 halves. Work with each half separately, fixing the fabric in the middle.
Technique exercises
1. With one hand fasten a triangular muscle (the muscle that lowers the corner of the mouth) the maxillary arch. Two fingers of the second hand grip the jaw line: index finger on top, great under jaw. Guide the hand along the jaw line for the chewing muscle to the angle of the jaw, slowly stretching the jaw arch.
2. Adjust the position of the hands. Now fix the angle of the jaw together with the adjacent masseter muscle and tight along the jaw line of the index finger and thumb of the other hand toward the chin. Slowly and gradually stretch the jaw arch.