How to quickly grow other people’s children: cate Blanchett with the children on a walk in new York
August 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The Hollywood star cate Blanchett this year celebrated 50 years, and it’s very hard to believe.
But it’s even harder to believe how the adults were the sons of the actress.
Yesterday, 17-year-old Dashiell, 15-year romance and 11-year-old Ignatius caught by paparazzi when walking with his parents in Manhattan. Was with them and adopted daughter Kate and Andrew, Edith.
Unlike mother’s, sons were dressed very casually and sporty. Family in full composition took a walk around the heart of new York city, and a grown daughter Kate carefully worn on the hand, and then they all ate ice cream on the street.
