How to quickly lose weight 10 kg in 10 days (4 simple ingredients)
In this article we will show you an amazing diet! To lose 10 kg weight in just 10 days is indeed possible! You only need a good balance of your daily energy along with the food that you consume each day.
Diet consisting of a small number of calories can stimulate weight loss in many adults, but this diet is even better for you. She is incredibly easy to follow, you fill your body different nutrients, and you will improve your overall health. The diet contains 3 ingredients which may be already in your home: green tea, oatmeal and apples!
Apples contain plenty of fiber, which is good against fat, and they also help us to reduce weight. Green tea is filled with antioxidants that can fight free radicals and also prevent fat accumulation in your tissues. Oatmeal is the best choice for the perfect Breakfast. It will reduce food cravings, and will give you rest.
Here are their calories:
Cup oatmeal — 160 calories
A couple of apples — 230 calories
1 cucumber and carrots — 60 calories each
6 eggs — 450 calories
Green tea — 0 (zero) calories
Total = 900 calories
This diet plan that you will need in the next 10 days:
Breakfast
3 boiled eggs
A Cup of green tea (without sugar)
Lunch
A Cup of green tea without sugar
3 boiled eggs
1 Apple
Lunch
A Cup of green tea without sugar
Bowl of sliced cucumbers and carrots
1 Apple
Dinner
Bowl of oatmeal with walnuts, flax seeds and fruit
Late evening snack
A Cup of green tea that you will drink at least one hour before you go to bed.
You also need to avoid eating salt and sugar, jog or walk quickly for 15 minutes in the morning and drink a lot of water. If you have followed this plan, you will lose 10 pounds in 10 days, and it’s true! The results will delight you!