How to quickly lower blood pressure without medication
This garlic syrup is amazing due to its health properties.
It consists of cheap and easily available ingredients and very easy to prepare. All you need is Apple cider vinegar, garlic and honey. Each ingredient individually has its own properties, but together they intensify!
The benefits of garlic syrup:
Consuming this amazing syrup daily, you will strengthen your immune system, and it will reduce your blood pressure and cholesterol levels in your body.
This syrup will also help you to fight infections and flu more efficiently, and also reduce the pain caused by gout and arthritis and many other various inflammatory diseases.
Honey is the first ingredient in this syrup, and it is a very powerful ingredient, particularly due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties. While Apple cider vinegar contains a lot of phytonutrients that can stop or prevent leg cramps, and in some cases can even prevent cancer.
This ingredient also contains a lot of citric acid which can help in dissolving kidney stones. The third and last ingredient is the most useful ingredient in the world. Garlic has excellent antiviral and antibacterial properties, so it is great for strengthening the immune system.
Here is the process of making the syrup:
You will need:
200 ml Apple vinegar
8 cloves of garlic
200 ml honey
How to prepare syrup:
Place the garlic cloves in a blender and blend them well.
Then put Apple cider vinegar and honey and blend the mixture for 15 seconds.
When ready, put the mixture into a glass jar and leave in the refrigerator for 5 days.
Stir the mixture every day and after 5 days it is ready for use.
How to use it:
Use the syrup with water. In the morning add two spoons of syrup in a glass of water and drink the mixture on an empty stomach. If you regularly drink this syrup, it will strengthen your immune system, improve General health and prevent a variety of infections and ailments.