How to recognize a toxic relationship
You say, of course immediately clear how to recognize manipulation is when they tell you what to do, and you do not want it!
But in fact, the toxicity is much deeper than it seems at first glance. This is something that eats from the inside, like a poison or virus, gradually penetrating into the subcortex, pretending it is your own thoughts. Such actions are against the will hide very well and may even seem very innocent.
Check whether you ever manipulation. Collect one or several items described below:
1. You caused a sense of shame
“Aren’t you ashamed? Who does that?” — phrase from the mouth of the manipulator. At this point he wants to belittle your actions and try to control your behavior in future situations of this kind
2. You evoked the sense of duty
If at all, in communication there are phrases such as “you owe me(a)” these relationships it is possible to name toxic. Because if someone did not want, you do not need them. You MAY have something to do. This need to understand the difference
3. If you don’t do this, then I will leave/ die/ get into trouble/ lost/ can’t do something
This kind of manipulation is the most common way to throw on you all the responsibility for the actions of another person. In fact, you are NOT responsible for someone’s life
4. You gave unsolicited advice
A person who constantly gives you advice, even gives unwanted gifts or just because gifts compliments of a hidden manipulator, then be sure to ask for something to return him back, and in a fairly aggressive manner. The difference of the manipulator from a simple kind of person that usually for gifts ask for nothing in return
5. You thought, what to say and how, when dealing with a person
If you are afraid “to stumble” when communicating with a certain person it says about its toxicity and tendency to break, agressirovat. You should not feel discomfort during communication and should not be ashamed of his words
6. Link to sources
Often the manipulators speak the language like “has long been known that…” thereby making their arguments unbreakable in the debate or conversation. Beware of such lovers of references on the history of the universe
7. Answer urgently!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Nerves, tension, smrtnosti of mind and inability to think is the best nourishment for the manipulator. Don’t settle for a quick fix in the same moment that you asked. This manipulation
Should make allowances for the fact that manipulations often occur unconsciously. We cannot see how “beg” another person’s feelings and emotions about themselves. But this does not mean that we have to succumb whether parents, loved one or friends.