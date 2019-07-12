How to recognize heart failure

You should pay attention to a number of symptoms.

According to the Center for control and prevention of diseases, in the U.S. only about half a million people die each year from heart disease. Moreover, the disease is equally susceptible to both men and women.

Large part of the disease develops due to improper lifestyle. But the disease rarely comes on suddenly, most often it is possible to understand in advance that in the body there has been a failure.

Doctors called signs, which can determine whether you have heart problems.

Shortness of breath during physical exertion.
Swelling of the legs.
The problems with digestion.
Cough is a very common symptom of heart disease.
Rapid pulse.

