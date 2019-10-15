How to reconcile after a quarrel with men of different Zodiac signs
Everyone is different, and all require a special approach. If you quarreled with your partner, don’t rush calling him and cry into the phone. Perhaps you will only aggravate relationship with him.
Astrologers claim that different Zodiac signs should be put up in different ways. Let’s learn more about it.
Aries
Aries — perhaps the most never offensive sign of the Zodiac, and if you managed to quarrel with him, so you brought it. Minor lapses Rams forgive quite easily, but the major… do Not worry, even to such a stubborn can find a way. Remember that most values in people is your favorite? Right, reliability. That “swam”. Let him know that you are not going to betray him. Let him know that you can rely on under any circumstances.
Taurus
C Cells make up the test. Taurus is conservative, and any change is very painful impact on their lives. If you managed to get them out of favor, tune in to a long reconciliation. If you love a Taurus, you must be very flexible. Try to do everything perfectly. If you messed up the relationship, then, please, try to get out of this impasse. Assuming of course that your fault in the quarrel is.
Gemini
A quarrel with the Twins, too, is not good. Sometimes their anger may be so strong that the other party is thinking: “isn’t it time to break up with him? Moreover, he is not going to meeting.” Take your time, look at the representative of this Zodiac sign. Try to feel his mood. If it is not in the spirit, do not meddle. If you see that go on contact, try to slowly get rid of the coldness between you. The main thing — not to hurry! Gemini can’t stand when they shove.
Cancer
The main thing in relations for Cancers — is the care of their partners. While they are very long to get used to people and not immediately go to the contact. And just imagine, Cancer is used to you, and you, BAM! took and confronted him. All your efforts at establishing relations down the drain. “Our song is good to start again!” Take your time, don’t intimidate partner. Slowly but surely it will thaw and will again be able to trust you.
Leo
Lions are egotists and narcissists, and if you had a disorder, so he deleted you from his life. No, not forever, but that he again drew on you your Regal look, you will have to work hard. Give a hint: the lion is important that his partner is entirely shared with him his passion. Think about it, that is more like your lion.
Virgin
Virgo — an ardent perfectionists. Everything in their lives must be perfect (at least in appearance). So virgin are struggling to avoid quarrels. If the disorder has occurred, it’s your fault! At least, virgin will think so. To make peace with this sign of the Zodiac, be brave. Do not go virgin, and focus on yourself. The maiden’s heart melts when she sees what you are trying to eradicate their weaknesses for the benefit of your relationship. Let them know that this will not happen again.
Libra
Libra needs to have a plan. Including reconciliation plan. In order not to wonder, how to please a Libra, talk to them. They love it very much. Maybe even make a plan according to which your relationship after this quarrel will come to radically different level. Libra will appreciate it. Also, if Libra sees that you are ready for reconciliation, they also took a step forward. After all, there should be a balance, in their opinion.
Scorpio
Scorpions erupt over nothing, and even serious problems can awaken a volcano. It is important to act correctly. First wait, until the storm is over. If the Scorpion there is no action, begin to stir themselves. Slowly and without much emotion to explain their position. Emphasize that in a relationship you are waiting for understanding, love, harmony. Problems will always arise in life. Your joint task is to develop a strategy that will help to maintain and strengthen your relationship.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius is one of the most peaceful characters. He forgives from time to time. If your a pair of discord occurred, the Archer silently collect your things and leave. Not to say that it cannot be returned. But will have to make efforts. If you really value this relationship, then make it clear to Archer that you cherish them. Prove that you are a different person and never let that happen in your relationship. Not guaranteed, but maybe Sagittarius will be back.
Capricorn
Capricorn is similar in this respect to Sagittarius. Before leaving, he burns bridges. But it is still more difficult to reconcile. The endless running around for Capricorn will not bring any fruit. You need to change dramatically. Make Capricorn I learned — your life interesting and without it. You have your own Hobbies and interests. With his care, your life became even better. If Capricorn still have feelings for you, he’ll come back.
Aquarius
Relationship with Aquarius to restore the difficult, but possible. This should be done gradually and slowly. Imagine there are two scales. On the one hand resentment with the other positive emotions. At the time of the quarrel grievances outweigh. To win over a Aquarius again, you need to make sure that the bowl with the positives significantly outweighed the other. But, as you see, the offense has nowhere to go, and the Aquarius will remember them.
Fish
Pisces can not stand the persecution and pressure. If your relationships are all bad, step back. Think about your Hobbies and interests. Let the Fish breathe on their own. But do not forget from time to time to remind myself. But do it carefully and more interested in the life of a Fish. Thus let us understand that everything in your life perfectly. Care and detachment (the paradox!) will bear fruit.