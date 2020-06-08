How to recover a lost confirmation number for the lottery green card: manual
If you have lost confirmation code for drawing green cards 2021, the U.S. Department of State will help to restore it. Recall that the results of the lottery DV-2021 steel available online from 6 June.
Open registration for the lottery DV-2021 was held from 2 October to 5 November 2019.
To check the status of your application lottery is available until 30 September 2021 only at the official website www.dvprogram.state.gov (it used to be called www.dvlottery.state.gov — both addresses are correct). On the website you will need to enter the confirmation number you received after registration, specify the name, surname and year of birth of the applicant.
For those who for any reason have lost or cannot locate your confirmation number, the website of the Department of state offers the opportunity to restore the room.
For this purpose the participant must specify the year lottery program the Diversity Visa, the name, if available — patronymic, date of birth and email address which you used for registration in the lottery. Here is a link to a form to fill in. And it looks like this:
If you have a confirmation number, you can enter it along with the name and year of birth at this link.
It is worth remembering that winning the lottery does not guarantee a green card. To immigrate to the United States, you must meet all the requirements that apply to applicants for immigrant visas.
If you are currently receiving notification about winning a green card are already in the US, you have the opportunity to change your status in the US immigration. More information can be found on the official website of the program.
A green card is a proof that a permanent resident who does not have citizenship of that state. It, inter alia, gives the right to work, benefits to education and the opportunity to apply for citizenship.
Also, until 30 September 2020, you can check the results of lottery green card lottery for the year 2020 (DV-2020). After this date persons who won the lottery will not be able to apply for a green card. Registration for participation in the lottery DV-2020 took place in the period from 3 October to 6 November 2018.
Step by step instructions what to do after receiving the prize notifications
- To fill visa application form
On the website of the Consular Electronic Application Center you need to fill out an immigration visa application form form DS-260. It is filled in English. The questionnaire should specify the personal data, family status, provide information about the place of work, school, the criminal records.
If the date of registration for participation in the lottery you have changed the family structure (married, had a child), the new family members must be specified in the form DS-260, otherwise you may be disqualified.
On each family member a separate form DS-260. This is an important caveat, and if you fill in one form for the whole family, from the marathon “to get a green card” immediately retire.
When the form DS-260 filled in the confirmation page you need to save on your computer and then print. It, among other documents, you need to take with you to the interview. The date of interview will be sent by e-mail after you complete the DS-260.
To fill in the questionnaire better. So, rezanka Elena Cherevchenko has not received a green card in 2013, due to the fact that appealed to the mediators. She gathered all the necessary documents, passed the physical, but during the interview she was waiting for trouble.
“I was at an interview is relaxed, joking, smiling, it seemed that everything goes like clockwork, — says Elena. — When I talked about the place of study and its related field of fish diseases, then took it and said in a firm where I helped to fill in the questionnaire, too, wondered what kind of education I received. When I realized that I had done something very stupid, saying that even never have seen the questionnaire and it filled up instead of me, it was too late. It’s been 3 years and I’m still worried about that stupid moment”.
Witness such paintings became Igor Vaysberg. He has more than 15 years living with his family in new York, arrived on a green card.
In an interview with the family of Igor went from Odessa to Warsaw.
“In one room sat a few immigration officers and several candidates, — says Igor. — My wife asked whether we want to America. I answered that I want. At this point, our interview was over, we signed the papers that we were given. The same thing happened at the neighboring table where the officer talked a young guy who also handed papers to sign. And then the officer asked why the signature on the application form and present autograph differ — in the 2000s, the application form for participation in the lottery, filled out manually and sent by mail. The guy hesitated and said that the questionnaire for him was filled by the uncle. The officer crossed the sheet, which was signed by the guy, and said that a visa to America he will not get.”
- Wait for a response
First, you will receive a letter with the following text: Your inquiry or message has been received and routed to the appropriate group. This is a standard letter, which means that your application form is received. And in 7-10 days e-mail comes another, this time addressed to you personally, email.
Here are the options that it can be written:
Your forms have been received and are currently processing. If you receive such a letter, it means that your applications are in the processing stage, which can last up to 4 months.
The omission of your case number on the forms will not affect the processing of your case. This means that by filling in the form, you have not specified the number of your business, but your profile is still accepted for processing.
The following should be sent to KCC to begin the processing of your case. This means that Kentucky Consular Center is waiting for your questionnaire, but have not yet received them.
The information you have provided does not match the case. This means that you specified in the request information that differs from the one that you gave when you filled in the application for participation in the lottery.
The DS 230 Part 1 you submitted for the principal applicant was incomplete. This means that your questionnaires of inaccuracies that need to be corrected.
Due to the large volume of mail processed at KCC on a daily basis, confirmation of receiving your correspondence may not be feasible at this time or Your forms have been received and are acceptable for the continuation of your visa processing. If you received a letter containing one of these phrases, then your questionnaires already received, processed and in a few weeks call the date of the interview.
Your case number is now current for interview processing. This letter comes to those who know the date of the interview in a few days.
An interview for this case has been scheduled at … In the email the following text you will see the very date of the interview.
If you want to contact the Consular center in Kentucky (Kentucky Consular Center), where the processing of all questionnaires and to find out which stage is your case, you can send a request to email address: kccdv@state.gov or call: 1-606-526-7500 from 7:30 to 16:00. In the beginning of the conversation, you need to immediately call a case number (Case Number), a country in which the application form was filled, the name and date of birth of a lottery winner.
- To collect documents
While the Consular center in Kentucky, studying your form and assigns the date of the interview, don’t waste time. Collect and translate into English documents that you need. All documents which are not in English must be accompanied by a certified translation. No notarisation or apostille is not required.
You need to prepare the originals and translations of the following documents:
- Passport
- Birth certificate
- Diplomas confirming education
- Employment history
- A certificate stating that you have no criminal record. If you lived in several countries, we need help from each country. If you had a criminal record, you can still qualify for a green card but you must provide a certificate stating that you have been punished.
- Marriage certificate/divorce
- For those who served in the military — military ID
- The Bank statement
- Documents about real estate appraisal
- Job reference that you are an employee/owner of the company.
- To check the health of
When you called the date of the interview — it’s time to pass a medical examination. This can be done only in special certified centers, the addresses of which can be found on the website. The price of this procedure — an average of $215 each family member planning to immigrate (in different countries the price may differ by $10-15), and separately paid vaccination.
Medical examination is necessary in order to determine whether you or someone from the family members of the diseases from the list of limiting entry to the United States. It, in particular, are diseases of mental character, the active form of tuberculosis, leprosy and others. Until 2010, the list included HIV, but now this virus is not a hindrance for obtaining a visa.
After passing the medical examination, you will receive a sealed envelope that you must send to the Consul during the interview.
- Interview
The medical Board behind the envelope to the Consul on hand, the date of the interview. At interview you will need originals and translations into English of all documents, medical examination results and the invitation for an interview. On the spot at the Embassy, you need to pay a visa fee of $330 for each family member. But that’s not a guarantee that coveted visa to the United States in your hands. An interview is not less important stage than the preparation of documents or a medical examination. However, to prepare for it and read some scientific treatises or worldly advice on the Internet is not necessary. You will ask household standard questions.
The main purpose of an interview is to make sure applied precisely the people who came to the interview, to remove fingerprints and compare them with the database to see the results of medical examination and check of all documents.
The former Muscovite, now a resident of Denver, Ruslan Yurina, recalls that in an interview she and her husband were asked in turn to answer questions about where they met, and it looks like apartment in which they live: “Everyone was asked only a few questions, and then both asked if we have confidence that we want to immigrate to the United States.” As I found out later Ruslana, in an interview shared by those couples who have been married recently, to be sure, not fictitious if the marriage.
If you have passed the interview, you will open the semi-annual visa. Within 6 months all family members or only the main applicant will need to enter the US, otherwise the visa will be cancelled. Also after the interview you will be given a sealed envelope which should be given to the officer at the airport.
Important point: if the main applicant is unable to travel to the United States, without him, the family also cannot enter the country.
Such was the case of Andrew, who asked not to call his name. Andrey Moskvich, a plastic surgeon, a successful doctor. About to go to the US, I never thought. But my parents, sister and close friend have been playing the lottery for 3 years, and then persuaded Andrew and submit the questionnaire. Next — a classic of the genre. Is Andrew won a green card. Together with his family went through the whole procedure, and when it came time to fly to the USA — as luck would have it, it was the peak of employment on the job. The family had to wait until Andrew can find time to travel to America. In the end, a month before the end of the six-month period, the family flew to Chicago, where they live and their friends. And Andrew still has not made a final decision — whether he wants to stay in America.
Winning is just the beginning
Every year the US government allocates 55 thousand immigrant visas, which are drawn in the lottery Green Card. Applicants always far more — every year in the lottery participate in an average of 9 million applicants. Despite the fact that visas of 55 thousand, prize notifications always get more people.
The reason is that not all bring it started to end: someone is not ready to bear the expenses associated with visas, who does not pass the medical examination or interview of the applicants get rejected due to incorrectly prepared documents. So the news that you have won a green card is not a reason to celebrate. It is only a signal to start the marathon with a length of about a year.
So, if you hit the lucky number and won the lottery green card, not in a hurry right now, pack your bags, quit your job and have a farewell party. The process of obtaining an immigrant visa for Ruslana Yurina from Moscow lasted almost a year, after she learned about winning in may 2013.
“All the relevant documents we collected and sent for 2 weeks — says Ruslan. — But only after 10 months, in March 2014, found that the interview will take place in early April. It lasted about 10 minutes. We immediately said that we give a green card. Exactly a week later we brought home passports with visas”.
After a month of Ruslana with her husband flew to Denver, where he lives happily until now. Their family since that time has doubled the couple gave birth to twins.
What else you need to know
Everyone who came to the United States, is to make some basic documents: to apply for a Bank card, social security number and American identity.
The holder of the green card should definitely know your rights and responsibilities — read our material.
ForumDaily wrote about what kind of state aid can be received by a holder of a green card and how to track delivery of your green card and other immigration documents.
You can also learn about what 8 types of green cards and the reason for their preparation, to apply to immigrants in the United States.
The owner of a green card along with the ability to permanently live and work in the U.S. gets the right to family reunification. If at home he is survived by children, spouse or spouse, he can take them to America.
Remember: possession of a visa and possession of a green card does not guarantee that you can not be expelled from the United States. There are a number of legal grounds for the deportation of the holder of a green card of USA.
Immigration США
bookmark