How to reduce electricity bill: top of the devices consuming the most energy
Nothing affects man as the opening of a monthly electric bill only to understand that he spent much more than before. You start looking around your home, from device to device — devices that you appreciate and depend on. Now in their midst is a traitor — an energy vampire who stealthily steals energy and increases expense. This writes GOBankingRates.
Fortunately, if you find that once a month look at the toaster, yelling, “Why is my electric bill so high?!” again and again, there’s still time to learn to save.
Calculation of your energy costs
Find out how to reduce the bill for electricity can be as simple as figuring out what consumes the most energy. To do this, you can follow a simple formula to determine how many kilowatt-hours (kWh) that the device uses per month or year, and then find ways to reduce consumption where possible.
Kilowatt-hours is essentially a way of measuring how much energy a device consumes in an hour after switching on. If you look at most appliances, they will provide a capacity or a power range in which the device operates — how many watts it burns per hour. Getting power, just divide it by 1000 (to convert to kilowatts), and then multiply by the number of hours you use per day. This will give you basic information about how many kilowatt-hours per day you use with this item.
Then you can use the data of the U.S. Department of energy for the average utility rate in the United States in the amount of $0,12, or to obtain more accurate information and get the price directly from your energy provider. Based on costs, you can determine which device or devices is an actual energy vampire, and what actually does not consume a lot of electricity.
‘Random’ electricity consumers
There are certain devices that still consume electricity even after they are turned off — and this is the main problem. You need to know how many actually continue to consume electricity the appliance even when it is not enabled. This can be a computer, TV with instant inclusion, surround sound system, or even cable and satellite TV. In this respect, everything has a built-in digital clock, pulls a little electricity.
According to the National Council for the protection of natural resources, nearly a quarter of the energy used in your home is consumed by idle devices that are not even included. According to estimates, the average family in Northern California spends from $210 to $440 per year on energy vampires, and the inhabitants of the country as a whole spend $19 billion a year on electricity, which actually is not used.
What can I do? Unplug things that you don’t use use extension cords for devices that you know use electricity during the downtime, configure the power settings on things like the computer or TV, and consider installing timers for outlets, which will help to control the use.
Top 10 modern “energy-criminals”:
1. Equipment for pond
- Average power: 220W
- Cost per year: $220
Although you probably cannot turn off the pond for breeding fish, if currently it has no fish, think about how to invest in energy saving pump to reduce energy costs.
2. Recirculation pump hot water
- Average power: 28-92 W
- Cost per year: $28-$93
Connect a recirculating hot water pump to the timer and program it to shut off the pump at a time when nobody really uses the hot water, for example, in the middle of the night.
3. Set-top box
- Average power: 16-57 W
- Cost per year: $16-$57
Many houses have several consoles, which leads to more energy. Consider disabling the Central that are not used regularly. For consoles you use regularly, consider connecting the entire system to a power strip so that you can immediately disable all.
4. Audio-visual equipment
- Average power: 7-40 W
- Cost per year: $7-$40
Audio devices such as amplifiers, stereos, boom-boxes and radios, it’s easy enough to disable when not in use. This simple action can save up to $40 per year.
5. Fan
- Average power: 110 watts
- Cost per year: $111
Turn off fans when they are not needed, and switch on the fan with a timer, so it won’t be on all night while you sleep.
6. Light 24/7
- Average power: 4-104 W
- Cost per year: $4-$104
Really no need to keep the light switched on when you’re not using it. Turn off light bulbs when not in use, or put them on a timer so they automatically turn off.
7. TV
- Average power: 2-54 W
- Cost per year: $2-$54
Unplug all the TVs that you don’t use regularly, for example, in the guest bedroom. You should also adjust the power settings on your TV. Consider disabling settings “quick launch” of your TV to save energy.
8. Aquarium
- Average power: 4-104 W
- Cost per year: $4-$104
The main culprit of energy use in your aquarium is a heater. Despite the fact that you cannot disconnect it from the network, depending on the optimum temperature for your fish, consider to isolate the aquarium and place it in a well heated area to reduce the cost of the heater.
9. Desktop
- Average power: 1-49 W
- Cost per year: $1- $49
Your computer does not consume tons of energy, even if it is included, and the typical Desk is about cents per hour. However, even a penny can be folded in a tidy sum during the year. Connect the computer, monitor, printer, computer speakers and other computer accessories to a single power strip that can be turned off when not in use. Put the computer in sleep mode no more than 30 minutes of inactivity and turn off your computer whenever you finished to use it.
10. Modem
- Average power: 5-17 W
- Cost per year: $5-$17
Unplug the modem before going to bed. You don’t need Internet access when you are sleeping.
Worth to mention: the charger for mobile phones
- Average power: 2-6 W
- Cost per year: $2-$6
It is worth mentioning 2-6 watts consumed when charging the phone, but it is the power that comes from the charger not charging the phone, selects the device. If you leave the charger plugged in all day, it still consumes from 0.1 to 0.5 W per hour. It’s too little, but in this case it’s just an unnecessary expense. If you have a charger that is connected to the network around the clock, you will spend up to 44 cents for electricity.
Worth to mention: laptop computer
- Average power: 25 W
- Cost per year: $26
Most laptop cords have a “brick”, large box, that continuously consumes energy when it is plugged in. This means that a simple shutdown or shutdown laptop will not prevent him to use the energy. Unplug the cord from the power outlet whenever you do not use your laptop so it does not consume energy.
Worth mentioning: game consoles
- Average power: 36 watts
- Cost per year: $38
Gaming consoles are another common energy vampire. These devices often remain connected to the network even when they are not used and set to “instant on” default — mode, which has been banned in Europe due to energy standards. Unplug gaming consoles when not in use, and turn off “Instant On”, if you don’t want.
The main consumers of electricity
The following appliances and electronics consume even greater amounts of energy and should always disconnect from the network when not in use, or you should try to use these devices more intelligent ways to reduce energy consumption.
1. Central air conditioning
- Average power: 3800 W
- Cost per hour: $0,46
Central air conditioning system with a capacity of 24,000 BTU consumes about 3800 watts of electricity per hour. At a cost of $0.12 per kilowatt-hour you pay $0,46 per hour to run this system which can work round the clock to warm climates. If so, your air conditioner could cost you almost 11 dollars a day or nearly $ 340 per month in the summer.
Make sure you use their system effectively, adjusting the temperature accordingly, closing the unused areas of the house and completely disabling the system when no one is home. Turn off the system during cold months to prevent energy use in standby mode.
2. Heat pump
- Average power: 4700 W
- Cost per hour: $0,56
Heat pumps can be more efficient than Underfloor heating, but it is important to make sure that you use the right pump for your home and your climate. The ability to turn off the heating or cooling of buildings that are not used will also help to reduce energy costs.
The heat pump consumes about 4700 watts of electricity, which is about $13,54 to work in all day or almost $420 if in winter it is open without interruption throughout the month. Consider disabling the heat pump when you are not home, and leave it unplugged during the warmer time of the year.
3. Water heater
- Average power: 4500 W
- Cost per hour: $0,54
4, the heater consumes 500 W of electricity per hour, so it costs 54 cents per hour. Fortunately, your water heater is not working the whole day — it only works when actually heats the water. The less hot water you use and the lower its temperature, the less energy it will use your hot water heater. Normal use is about three hours a day will cost about $50 per month.
Setting the heater to a lower temperature will save energy. Make sure you use hot water more efficiently by running the dishwasher only when it is completely filled, and only using hot water for washing clothes when it is absolutely necessary.
4. Clothes rack
- Average power: 2790 W
- Cost per hour: $0,33
When drying clothes with a capacity of 2790 W per hour dryer will cost you 33 cents per hour. To cut costs, make sure you dry only fully loaded with clothes dryer and use a sensor drying, if you have one.
If the weather allows, hang the sheets outside to dry. So you will save money and as a small bonus, you also get a fresh smell.
5. Water pump
- Average power: 725 W
- Cost per hour: $0,09
The water pump consumes about 725 watts of electricity per hour, which will cost you 9 cents an hour. Although you may not be able to disconnect to save money at the water pump, make sure you have the correct type of pump for your home and that it works only when it is needed.
6. Heater space
- Average power: 1320 W
- Cost per hour: $ 0,16
The average space heater consumes 1320 watts of energy cost 16 cents an hour.
Instead of having to use the heater for rooms, solve the basic problem. You may need additional insulation in the room you are trying to heat, or you can block out draughts, closing doors and Windows.
If you decide to use the heater, be sure to unplug it when not in use.
7. Hairdryer
- Average power: 710 W
- Cost per hour: $0,09
Consumption 710 watts of power, your dryer costs you about 9 cents an hour. You can reduce your costs by reducing the use of, or allowing the hair to air dry, and then use the dryer only for styling. The use of low-level drying is high will reduce the energy consumption. It is also a fairly simple tool, disconnect from the network when not in use.
8. Electric stove
- Average power: 1900 W
- Cost per hour: $0,22
Your electric stove consumes about 1.9 kWh, but this will vary widely depending on how many burners are you using and with what intensity. In any case, even if you prepare for three hours a day, you still spend just over $20 a month on energy for their stoves.
9. Refrigerator
- Average power: 225 watts
- Cost per hour: $0,03
The refrigerator consumes about 225 watts of electricity per hour, which costs only 3 cents per hour. However, although this is not a huge power drain, it is also a device that you can’t turn off. These 225 watt-hours translated into $262,80 a year with relatively few opportunities to reduce invoices and it means that your refrigerator will probably cost you overall more than the heater, despite the fact that you consume some of the energy every hour.
There are some tips that will help you to reduce your energy costs without turning off the fridge. Keep products closed, as moisture released by the products, makes the compressor work harder. If you want to purchase a new refrigerator, make sure that you have chosen suitable for your family size — a full refrigerator uses less energy than half-empty. And, of course, decide what you want before opening the refrigerator to minimize the time the door was opened.
10. Ceiling fan
- Average power: 35 watts
- Cost per hour: up to $0,01
A ceiling fan can be a good alternative to air conditioning. The consumption of 35 watts during the day it will cost you about 10 cents.
One Council in a climate with cool nights is to turn on the ceiling fans in the evening without closing the window.
11. Bulb
- Average power: 60 W
- Cost per hour: $0,01
60-watt incandescent light bulb consumes 60 watts of power per hour. This is one of the cases where you probably don’t need to look for the information panel to get power — most of the lamps you put it right on the package. Lamp power of 60 watts worth of pennies per hour, more precisely, $0,0072, and lamp power of 150 W — about two cents an hour.
However, the best question might be “why are you still using incandescent bulbs?” The use of the new CFL lamps will significantly save you in the long run as energy bills and trips to the hardware store. Compared to 60-watt incandescent bulb, 15-watt CFL bulb consumes a quarter of the energy and 10 times longer.
12. Dishwasher
- Average power: 330 watts
- Cost per hour: $0,04
The average cost of operation of the dishwasher is 4 cents per hour. Even if you don’t leave the dishwasher unplugged when not in use, there are ways to reduce its energy costs. Run the dishwasher only when it is full.
Household appliances becoming more efficient, so look for the most effective model when it’s time to replace the refrigerator, dishwasher, Laundry pair or other device. Replace your old device, even if it still works, it may make economic sense.
13. Built-in air conditioning
- Average power: 295 W
- Cost per hour: $0,04
If you leave your air conditioning turned on during the entire year, it may add $310 to your bill for electricity.
14. A heated towel rail
- Average power: 140 W
- Cost per hour: $0,02
There is nothing better than to wrap in a warm towel after a shower, but this little daily luxury may cost you more than you think. Some towel warmers are designed without a switch or timer, which means that they are automatically activated when you connect to a network. Stand consuming 140 watts, can cost from $140 to $375 per year when connected 24/7. Turn on the towel rail only to shower and remove the plug from the socket after use.
15. Coffee maker
- Average power: 1000 watts
- Cost per hour: $ 0.12 each
Coffee maker requires a lot of energy during use, so it’s best to keep it disabled when not needed. If you have a coffee fast food, keep it connected to a timer to save on power consumption in standby mode.
16. Microwave
- Average power: 1500 W
- Cost per hour: $0,18
It is not surprising that microwave consumes a lot of energy when you heat the whole meal in a matter of minutes, but it also uses energy when it is not working. All devices with clocks use energy, and microwave is no exception.
The average microwave uses 26 kWh per year in standby mode, and on average costs about $3 per year. Most likely, you can easily see the time on your watch or mobile phone when you are in the kitchen, so you don’t need to connect the microwave clock.
17. Laser printer
- Average power: 250 W
- Cost per hour: $0,03
Your laser printer probably is in the standby mode, more than he actually used, so you can easily see this energy vampire. The average laser printer consumes 70 kWh annually in standby mode, that is, around $8 per year. It’s $8, which you can save by simply turning off the printer when not in use.
bookmark