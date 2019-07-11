How to reduce pain during the critical days
Foreign scientists came to the conclusion that exercising during menstruation helps to reduce the pain associated with the critical days. Article relevant content published in foreign source.
According to scientists, many girls and women experience pain associated with menstruation, so try to avoid any vigorous activities. The discomfort typically occurs in the early critical days before them, which continues for two or three days. In addition, symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, back pain, dizziness and diarrhea. Some women find a way to painkillers.
The new study involved 70 women who regularly experienced pain during these days. Randomly they were divided into two groups, one of which was required to do aerobic exercise, another ladies preferred to deal with women’s problems with its methods. Pain was measured on a scale of zero to 100. At the beginning of the experiments all participants were at around 60. As the results, after seven months in all women from the first group showed reduction in pain by 20 points.
Women also experienced statistically significant improvement in their quality of life, including daily activities, including climbing stairs. It is noted that the results of the pilot study coincide with the findings of the experts from Hong Kong, which showed reduced levels of prostaglandins and pain during sports activities. Experts now plan to conduct a larger study to confirm these findings.