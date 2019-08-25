How to reduce the consumption of sweets, said the experts
Walking on a treadmill or Hiking in nature help to reduce the consumption of sweets in half, say scientists received data.
According to the study, researchers from the University of Exeter (UK) walking is a simple but quite effective way to reduce the amount of sweets in your diet. According to them, “a short walk in half reduces cravings for sweets, even in times of stress.”
Scientists conducted an experiment involving 78 people, who were selected at random from among the ardent chocolate lovers who consumed it almost daily. Under the terms of the test, the volunteers had to abandon the consumption of chocolate in two days.
After that, the participants were placed in conditions of office, and they were asked to perform a number of tasks. On the desktop there was chocolate, whose reserves are replenished as demand.
Part of the volunteers were offered during the 15 minute walk on the treadmill, and then continue to perform the job. The results showed that those participants who had the opportunity to go, ate half the chocolate, than people who continued to sit on their jobs.
Scientists note that people often use sweets in order to cheer up, to cope with everyday work stress, just to have a good time. Like snacking sweets easily become a habit, leading to weight gain, warn the authors of the study.
“Better to walk than to eat a regular chocolate bar a day. Our research shows that walking can reduce the consumption of sweets two times”, — concluded scientists.