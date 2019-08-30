How to reduce the harm from smartphones?
Researcher of Perdana University (Malaysia) Erna Fariza Mohd Poot shared several tips on how you can minimize health risks when using smartphones and other gadgets.
According to the specialist, many people today suffer from health problems due to prolonged smartphone usage. Among the most common problems is poor posture, problems with the musculoskeletal system, including joints, muscles, nerves and ligaments.
What can you do to avoid all these problems?
Specialist recommends in the first place to select the phone under his arm: when buying we should check whether the phone is too big for your hands and wrap it around the phone and touch the screen with your thumb and forefinger from different sides.
If you are typing a text on your smartphone, it is helpful to alternate the fingers to reduce the pain and tension in the thumb and wrist.
In order to avoid back problems and neck is recommended while working with the phone to maintain the correct posture: it is better not to hold your smartphone on the knees and under the Breasts — instead, it is recommended to position the device at chest level, chin or eyes to have minimal flexing the neck.
The habit of clamping the phone between shoulder and ear, according to the expert, is very dangerous: this position is pinching the spinal discs and can cause compression of nerves. Try during a call, hold the phone with your hand or use a headset with a microphone.
In addition, every half hour, it is recommended to postpone the phone and other devices and to do simple exercises to stretch your fingers, wrists and neck.