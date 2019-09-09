How to reduce the risk of acute eczema when the weather changes
Dr. Rang Singh told, what measures can help minimize the risk of exacerbation of eczema that is most often associated with the change of weather. The arguments of the expert presented the edition Express.
Eczema is a common disease that causes itching, redness, dryness. Some people see a small spot of dry skin, others have a sore throughout the body. Environmental factors such as temperature change, can also worsen the symptoms of the condition. According to television physician Ranjha Singh, more cold, dry air often aggravates the situation. The first thing to take into consideration is that more frequent use of moisturizers, especially before going outside. The composition could use more fat. In any case it is not necessary to wear wool things that provoke not only the emergence of uncomfortable feelings, but also degrade the very course of the disease. Rough seams and loose threads have the same undesirable effect.
As for women with eczema manifested on the legs, then it is better to prefer cotton tights. If allergic to chromates, avoid wearing leather hats and gloves, another option is to wear a pair of silk under them. Keep in mind the following triggers of eczema: metals, in particular Nickel, cigarette smoke, soap and household cleaning products, fragrances, certain fabrics, such as polyester, antibiotic type ointment neomycin and bacitracin, formaldehyde, contained in household disinfectants, some vaccines, glues and adhesives. In the same list isothiazolinone present in baby wipes. You should pay attention to the content in shampoos and lotion cocamidopropylbetaine. PPD is used in tanning, dyes and temporary tattoos, in particular, that also has a direct relationship to eczema.