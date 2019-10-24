How to reduce the risk of kidney disease, said the doctors
People who adhere to diets rich in fruits, vegetables, wholegrain products and dairy products low in fat, are less likely to can develop chronic kidney disease than those who moving away from these products in favor of sweets and meat. This was published in the latest study.
In comparison with people who tend to avoid fruit and vegetables and pile up their plates with sugar and red meat, those who had a healthier diet with lots of foods recommended to reduce the risk of various chronic diseases, the likelihood of developing chronic kidney disease was 30% lower. and 32% less likely to have protein in the urine caused by kidney damage.
“There is no universal diet suitable for everyone, and this study confirms that it is possible to reduce the risk of kidney damage if people find a healthy way of eating with a high content of vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, fat dairy products, whole grains and fish and low on red and processed meat, sugar and salt,” said study co-author Jaimon Kelly, lecturer in public health and nutrition at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia.
“We did not examine whether the calorie content in consumed products in General, the results, as the targeting of calories causes us to be too ambitious in respect of one nutrient,” said Kelly. — Healthy diet naturally contains little junk food and harmful fats, which are the main causes of over-consumption of calories in the Western diet.”
Kelly and his colleagues analyzed data from 18 previously published studies with a total of more than 630 000 adults without kidney disease. Participants watched an average of ten years.
To assess diet, the researchers evaluated the dietary habits of the participants based on how much they consumed of the core products that make up healthy heart diet such as the Mediterranean diet and DASH diet recommended by the American heart Association. They also examined how well people follow a vegetarian diet or other dietary recommendations for optimal health.
One of the limitations of the analysis is that in small studies used different methods to assess how closely people adhered to different models of healthy eating, the researchers note in the Clinical journal of the American society of Nephrology.
“It seems that there is no single perfect diet for kidney health. Instead, there are several options for a healthy diet from which you can choose the patients, including the Mediterranean diet and diets that reflect the national dietary recommendations,” says Casey Rebholz, the author of the editorial accompanying the study and a researcher at the Bloomberg School, Johns Hopkins University. Public health in Baltimore.
“The common characteristics of these healthy diets are high consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and fish, and limited consumption of red and processed meats, sodium, and sugary drinks and foods,” said Rebholz email.