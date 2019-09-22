How to reduce the risk of polyps in the intestine
Polyps in the intestine are considered to be precancerous: some of them eventually are transformed into a tumor. A new study by scientists has shown how to reduce the risk of polyps in the intestine through its own efforts.
The results of this work published in the journal British Journal of Cancer. The authors state: the risk of intestinal polyps, predicting colorectal cancer, can be significantly reduced by regular exercise.
Experts have studied the data obtained in a large-scale study Nurses’ Health Study II involving 250 28 uneven-aged women. These women received a colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy performed. Indicators procedures scientists have correlated with diseases that were diagnosed in participating in the project, as well as their harmful habits (Smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet), physical activity, pregnancy and other lifestyle factors.
As a result, the specialists could figure out what the risk of polyps in a certain way correlated with physical activity. Women who were generally active motor, as well as engaged in exercise or sports as a child and into adulthood from 12 years and up minimum 64 and the risk of polyps was reduced significantly, by as much as 24%.
Those participants whose physical activity at least an hour a day is present in their lives at the age from 12 to 22 years reduces the same risk by 7%. Women, physically active at the age from 23 to 64 years, by 9%.