How to reduce the risk of vascular disorders in people with prediabetes
A short walk for just 20 minutes is enough to reduce the risk of vascular disorders in people affected with prediabetes. The conclusions drawn from the results of research by British scholars from Leicester University.
Prediabetes is also called a “latent diabetes”, when there is a violation of absorption of glucose. In fact, he is the real harbinger of diabetes, causing damage to several major vessels, including the heart. Risks in cases when faced with such as a person smokes. However, new research demonstrates that daily walks lasting at least 20 minutes to reduce the probability of vascular disorders, including heart attacks and strokes.
The work was carried out with the participation of volunteers who had excess weight and prediabetes. For they have made the program loads, providing on walks at least 150 minutes a week. It turned out that every 2 thousand steps on top of the usual norm helped reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 10%.