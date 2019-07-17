How to reduce the risk of vascular disorders in people with prediabetes
Going for a walk for 20 minutes a day, people with prediabetes, which is compounded by the tendency to vascular disorders, trying to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke, the study showed.
The condition of prediabetes is the “hidden diabetes”, which is characterized by violation of absorption of glucose, leading to increased level of glucose in the blood either after a meal or on an empty stomach, but not reaching the obvious indicators of diabetes. Prediabetes is actually a precursor to overt diabetes and it is typically the defeat, the main vessels, including the heart. Thus, if a person with pre-diabetes Smoking risk of blood vessels is significantly increased, because in the background of metabolic of glucose negative effect of nicotine is enhanced.
The study, conducted by researchers from Leicester University (UK), it was found that Hiking enhance the protection of people with impaired glucose tolerance inherent in the condition of prediabetes, from impending vascular disorders – heart attacks and strokes.
The participants of the project suffered from pre-diabetes, and have surplus weight. For them scientists had developed a program of lifestyle changes involving physical activity at least 150 minutes a week. The researchers used pedometers. They recorded the walking activity of people, comparing its performance in different periods of life – before the experiment, during its implementation, and 12 months after the final. It turned out that to meet the standard 150 minutes of physical activity (a little more than 20 minutes per day), the volunteers began to move more, in particular, many of them began to walk on foot. Experts found that every additional 2,000 steps per day that people started to do after the study began, 10% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.