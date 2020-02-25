How to register to vote in the election of the President of the United States
Learn about how to register to vote and determine the dates for voter registration in your state, visit the website of the US government USA.gov.
Where to start
Visit the web site Vote.gov to register to vote in the election of the President of the United States in 2020.
Depending on the rules of voter registration in your state, this website can help you:
- to register online is available for 38 States and the district of Columbia;
- download the national mail registration form of the elector (the English version; Russian version), you can fill it on screen and print the completed form, or print the form and fill it manually. Don’t forget to sign the form before sending it to the address indicated for your state;
- to find the manual for States and territories with different registration procedures.
How to register in person
You can register in person at your state or local election office. You can also register in one of the nearby public institutions, check beforehand where they are:
- the Department of motor vehicles;
- centres recruiting armed forces;
- staff and district offices of public assistance such as SNAP and WIC.
How to register if you are abroad
Federal assistance program in the voting allows you to register to vote and submit an absentee ballot if you:
- a U.S. citizen residing outside the U.S.;
- a soldier stationed abroad;
- spouse(s) or the relevant family member of a serviceman abroad.
What you need to know, if you vote for the first time
Are you ready to vote for the first time? If you are a U.S. citizen, meet the requirements of the state and on election day you turn 18 you can vote.
But first you need to register before the deadline for your state (to find this term in the local election office). You can register the same or to do it online, at the DMV or through a national form for voter registration by mail.
Your election office will mail your registration card to the voter indicating the place of voting, where you go on election day. In place you may need to present ID to vote. Then you fill in your ballot paper. If you don’t know how, you can ask one of the employees on the spot. If you can’t get there on election day you can vote by mail.
Remember that voting rules are different in every state. To learn more, please USA.gov/voting
The timing of voter registration
Every state except North Dakota requires that citizens who wish to become voters, had registered. Depending on your state, the deadline may be even a month before the election.
Refer to the Fund vote US to determine the deadline in your state. You can also find this information in the electoral office of your state or territory.
For example, the timing for the state of new York:
On all questions you can free to call USAGov by phone 1-844-USA-GOV1 (1-844-872-4681) from 8:00 to 20:00 Eastern time, Monday through Friday, except Federal holidays.
