How to relieve pain at home: syrup of ginger, honey and cinnamon
Pain is a natural protective reaction of our organism, but, unfortunately, it negatively affects quality of life, if time does not remove the cause.
All people from time to time in pain, and it’s not so bad, until the pain becomes chronic. Pain accompanied by physical load, disease, muscle injuries, accidents and more.
If you experience discomfort most people think that the best way to get rid of the pain, buying any analgesic, are commercially available.
This type of medication can really dull the pain, but they are completely ineffective when it comes to how to eliminate the root cause discomfort.
That is why it is important to know the cause of the pain and find the right remedy in order to cure her.
In addition, it should be borne in mind that natural remedies are often less effective and do not cause side effects.
Where does the pain?
Physical pain is unpleasant sensations that indicate that with our body that something is wrong.
According to the statement of the head of the Neurological Department of the hospital Santiago de Vitoria-Gasteiz (Basque Country, Spain) Arturo Gocoach, pain is generated in the brain after he gets the corresponding number of signals, e.g., after injury.
Depending on the causes and intensity, pain is divided into two types:
Acute pain
This pain occurs immediately after tissue or internal organs caused any harm. This is a signal that the body needs emergency intervention in order to feel normal.
This pain originates in the nociceptive system, consisting of neurons that are activated when they receive a chemical stimulus (after contact with a mysterious substance), mechanical (fracture), thermal (burns) or is associated with pressure (after a heavy load on the muscles).
In almost all these cases, the pain disappears once the injury heals.
Chronic pain
When the pain persists for three months or more, despite medical intervention, it is accepted to speak about chronic pain.
Typically, this syndrome is incurable or intractable disease, in this case, such pain restricts the quality of life of the person who suffers from it.
When it comes to this disease, as a rule, people suffer not only from physical ailments, but also may not work properly and is experiencing an emotional decline.
How to cope with pain using natural remedies?
It is very difficult to find a tool that will help to cope with pain of any type, as very often to get rid of pain without knowing the cause, it is impossible.
This homemade syrup is a very rare formula which helps relieve pain due to the combination of medicines that improve our health and well-being.
Ingredients:
— 4 teaspoons of black tea (20 g);
4 cups water (800 ml);
— 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon (20 g);
— 4 teaspoons of turmeric (20 g);
— 1 slice of ginger;
— 1 Cup almond milk (250 ml);
— 2 teaspoons of honey (15 g).
Method of preparation:
Mix in a large bowl all the dry ground spices.
Add the water and bring the mixture to a boil.
Leave the infusion to boil 10 minutes, add the tea and leave for two minutes.
Strain the mixture through a sieve and add to it almond milk.
When the syrup has cooled slightly, add honey and drink.
What diseases will help to cope homemade syrup?
Here is a list of diseases and conditions that can be cured with this natural syrup:
Headaches and migraine.
Stress and strain, both physical and emotional.
Toothache caused by tooth decay.
The pain and inflammation of the stomach.
Diarrhea and vomiting.
Parkinson’s Disease.
Of the tumor.
Diseases of the blood vessels.
Rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis.
Back pain and other muscular pain.
The type II diabetes.
Heart disease.
Obesity and excess weight.
Menstrual pain.
Premature aging.
It should be clarified that in all these cases, the result is noticeable only in the case if you take the syrup regularly. Pain is not always immediately, sometimes only a few hours after taking the syrup or after a few tricks inside.