How to remove abdominal fat
Doctors told about the dangers of abdominal fat. They recommended the oil, which will prevent its buildup.
The use of poly – and monetaristic fats, which are found in oils of plant origin, will get rid of harmful visceral fat that accumulates in the abdominal cavity. This conclusion was made by the British dietetic Association(BDA).
The accumulation of abdominal fat happens near important organs for the functioning of the human body such as the intestine, pancreas and liver. Its excess can cause type II diabetes, cardiovascular and other diseases.
However, the use of poly – and monetaristic fats which are commonly found in plant foods, it is not delayed. Doctors recommended to eliminate coconut, palm oil and other products containing fat, but with the possibility of replacement of rapeseed, olive and sunflower. It should be taken to avoid buildup of visceral fat.