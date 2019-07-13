How to rent a home in the United States: the most complete instructions and tips
Anastasia Babenko, the author of the blog adb_companion, gathered all the necessary information about rental housing in America. In the article she talked about the types of housing for rent, search methods, requirements to the tenant, additional payments, and also gave helpful tips that are important to know for anyone who is planning to rent a house in America. ForumDaily published an article with the permission of the author.
1. The types of housing
1.1. Apartments. The most common type of housing in the United States. They are located in apartment complexes owned by the management company, with which you will enter into a lease agreement (in the case of a positive decision). In such apartment complexes have leasing office is a place where people come to potential tenants in search of housing, they meet a friendly worker, shows, tells, now free, what is the cost etc. are Often in apartment-complexes is found in a number of additional amenities (amenities): rooftop (relaxation area with sofas and a grill on the roof), a gym, a room for working, a small cinema, a lounge where you can invite friends and stuff. One day we even saw the room for bowling and wall for bouldering. Obviously, to take shelter in such complexes more expensive. But you can find apartment complexes with no extra facilities, where the cost of housing, respectively, will decrease proportionally.
A such apartment complexes, in addition to a pleasant additional Goodies listed above? If you have broken, for example, the washing machine, not working outlet or any other household problem, you calmly inform the management, and the problem is solved simply and in a short time. We have, for example, broke the microwave. So we are on the same day put new. Stuck key in a couple of hours in the employee of the complex and fix it. But, again, the complexes are different and the management in them too.
1.2. Condo. This is essentially the same apartment, only one in condo private owner, and the entire area condo owners own jointly. So often, renting a condo, you enter into a contract with the owner. Less condo can be rented for the managers of management companies. The price of housing, as a rule, below. Condo amenities also occur. However, if you break something, it will have to wait, probably longer (depends on the integrity of the owner).
1.3. Home. Also rented, but only by private traders.
1.4. Rooms (house/apartment). The most budget option, which is great for students, for example. They shall be also by private traders.
Now about the types of apartments. Here is not the number of rooms and number of bedrooms (bedroom). I.e. isolated Studio 1 (2,3) bedroom apartment. Thus, 1 bedroom apartment – is, in fact, the Russian one-bedroom apartment: a bedroom, a living room, usually connected to the kitchen, and a bathroom. Respectively, in 2 and 3 bedrooms apartment are added bedrooms and maybe the bathroom.
Traditional (classic) one bedroom apartment assumes that all rooms will have at least one window (Yes, there are often rooms with no Windows!), and the walls between these rooms will be, first, to the ceiling, and, secondly, it would be really of the wall.
The fact is that often this kind of apartments, such as open (urban) 1 bedroom. This means that the wall between the bedroom and the living room will not reach the ceiling in the bedroom often not Windows, and indeed it is very small in size.
Also, you can meet the apartment where one wall will be replaced by the door-slide. Bedroom in this apartment is also usually less and may be without a window.
Why? Part of the property was converted from a Studio in that 1 BD, where he tried as he could to create the feeling of a second room. Now build whole complexes with the following plan. For example, in Seattle, where we live, passed a law according to which a bedroom cannot be called a bedroom if it has no window and closet (walk-in closet), so came up with the concept of urban (open) 1 bedroom. This is a budget housing option that can perfectly suit the person filming alone. And the apartments in the building to cram a little more.
A little bit about the eccentricities of local housing: we have, for example, in the bedroom there is no light at all. On the ceiling there is no place for the bulb. I didn’t notice, because I never thought such a thing. But then I explained that it was not uncommon in the houses of the old layout. Had to buy lamps 🙂
Of course, very nice and look great photos from apartment complexes. Everything in life is a little easier, without photoshop.
2. Where to look for housing
Here are two options: online and offline.
2.1. Online search. Most popular Internet resources for finding housing is Zillow. Com, apartments.com, hotpads.com, craigslist.com. Here we must note that information may not always be relevant, so if you see something that you like, call, check and be prepared for the fact that housing could be delivered. The most relevant information on craigslist. There’s also the most wide range of accommodation from private owners.
The standard rental period is usually 12 months (sometimes 9-24 mo.); if you need to rent an apartment for a shorter period, it is better to go on craigslist and negotiate with the private owners.
You can still watch the property is directly on the websites of apartment complexes with names that pop up on Google maps if you type in the search “apartments”. Often on the site already you can see what apartments currently available with information about the layout (Floorplan), square footage and cost.
2.2. Offline search. Oddly enough, not always the actual housing can be viewed online, so go in the field. Often the beautiful pictures of the apartments on the website may not correspond to reality, so you need to check everything by and watch. Decide what area you Google apartment complexes, and forward on the leasing offices. Often apartcomplex placed themselves on the streets advertising on the availability of affordable housing to rent.
3. Requirements to the lessee
3.1. Proof of income (income proof). The landlords, they, the landlords want to be sure of your ability to pay. Therefore, they will require confirmation that you work with indication of your income level. This can be a letter from the Manager, a copy of the offer or help with work (here, too, are doing). Even if you work remotely, it’s still better than nothing.
If you are not working, the process of finding accommodation can be tricky. In this case, lenardi ask for a statement about the status of your Bank account, so there it is better to put more money. Money in the account should be enough for several months rent, how much exactly, depends on the appetites of the landlords.
In such a situation a possible solution would be renting housing from private owners, with whom you can negotiate. You should not write e-mails to site managers with the information that you do not work, but you are looking for, most likely, you immediately refuse. You need to come in person, see the apartment and explain the situation, so you increase your chances.
As reassurance, landlords can request a larger damage Deposit than usual. For example, it may be the amount of lease payment per 1 or neskolko months. By the way, the Deposit return. Charged it to, if you, for example, something breaks in the apartment, you do not have to understand and beat out money, and you can just deduct the amount from the fix Deposit.
3.2. Credit history (credit history). Landlords check your credit history. If you just arrived, you have it, of course, not yet. In large cities with high levels of immigration to this calmly, and as assurance of your solvency supports the same Deposit.
3.3. Rent-story (rent history). It’s like credit history, only rent. The bottom line is that your potential landlord was information about you, namely, whether there were overdue payments for previous places of residence, were evicted if you had any other problems with you, gave you a landlord in court, etc it is Clear that when you arrive, rent history you have. But already accustomed to.
I’ve seen guys who came to work at Microsoft or Amazon, went to look for housing, the landlord saw, where they work, and only asked to pay the standard Deposit of several hundred dollars. But this applies to large well-known companies, and then not always and not everywhere.
Check your credit and rent-stories is called background check, which the Manager/owner realize that you have taken a positive decision on the removal of specific housing and apply for his rent. For processing of the application, including background check you pay, usually 35-45 dollars. for 1 person (price for the apartments in apartment complexes). Even if you only a week ago for the first time crossed the U.S. border, and no credit and rent-stories have not and can not be, still background check is done, it is standard practice.
We must also understand that the size of the housing depends on the number of guests. For example, a family of three 1-bedroom-apartment inhabit, and 4 is unlikely.
4. Additional payments
Be prepared that you each month along with the rent you will need to make additional payments.
4.1. Parking if you need it. In Seattle, prices range from 100 to 300 dollars. per month for one Parking space.
4.2. The Internet. 35 to 80-90 dollars a month depending on the provider. Ask the employees of the complex, which provider is better. It is not always be the most expensive.
4.3. Utilities. For water, we pay about 110 dollars. per month for two (Seattle).
For electricity bills come every three months about 120 dollars. In winter, the score increases, because the need to heat the apartment, the concept of Central heating was not there (on the West coast, at least). Dry hot air flows into the room from the ventilation grille in the wall.
Garbage collection $ 10-15. per month.
4.4. Pets. They also will have to pay. First Deposit of $ 200-350. per month at the entry. It is also returnable, but refund do not expect much, because it is necessary at the check-out to something reproach, that your beast ruined, scratched, broke, etc. Also will have to pay monthly for each pet 35-50 dollars.
5. Useful tips
5.1. Carefully read the contract. Let’s see under what conditions it can be terminated. All contracts are more or less standard, but if you have it in eyes did not see it useful to study.
We have, for example, was the situation: we moved into the apartment, where lay a new carpet, had a very strong smell (carpets erode). We did not pay attention, thought to the wall, because in America, every time when checking new tenants to re-paint the walls. The smell is not passed, and empirically we found that this carpet. To stay in the apartment was impossible, dizzy and sick. We, of course, went to confront the Manager, wanted to move out. Just so nobody wanted to let go. The contract was already signed and in case of early termination, we were required to vyplati a penalty of 2 months rent. The alternative is to move to another apartment, which we were willing to provide. We did not want to stay there persistently said that safiserver complaints the doctor will call for the measurement of air quality, ready to go to court. They are not scared of our threats. In the end, all is resolved well, as we were given a better apartment, but for the same price and did not charge us rent for 2 days, when we lived in a hotel until the issue was resolved.
What I is. In our contract was not written satisfaction guarantee. It is such a contract clause that allows him to terminate within a certain period without penalty, if the living conditions do not suit you. Big landlords often exclude this item from the contract, to protect yourself, but you be careful, when you read the contract. Some apartments, for example, there is the 48 hour rule when you can without penalty to move out, if for some reason understood that the housing does not suit you. Unfortunately, such indulgences are rare, necessary to discuss the matter with the Manager.
5.2. Learn Landlord Tenant Law. It is the law governing the relationship between tenant and landlord. For each city/County (district) it is a (Google *the name of the city/County* Landlord Tenant Law).
In the case of a dispute refer to this document and directly reference it in their letters and conversations with the management/owner. There are court proceedings, including those relating to disputes between landlords and tenants. Know your rights. Seeing that you are a newcomer and not yet versed in the local cuisine, management/owner may be tempted to take advantage of this.
5.3. Read reviews on apartmentratings.com, Yelp and Google. Everyone, of course, will not please everyone, but if several people write the same thing, it is worth considering. For example, we refused to remove one of the apartments because some tenants in the reviews in one voice asserted that during the eviction they weighed the fines for cleaning, repair, etc. and without any proceedings sent to them collectors. From another apartment we refused, because there residents strongly complained to the management and that often steal the parcel.
Do not hesitate to ask about the issues mentioned in the reviews, the management view of how they respond and solve the issue. For example, reviews of one set EN masse wrote that a long time regular elevators do not work. I asked this question to the Manager, he replied that, Yes, this problem existed previously due to the fact that the complex is served by two companies who could not decide who to blame and someone to fix if the Elevator broke. Now they work with one company and if there is any damage, they are quickly eliminated.
It is useful to read reviews not only on specific apartments, but also about the management company because it will depend on the quality of leadership is complex, the practice of interaction with the residents and, equally important, the charging of fees during the eviction.
5.4. All communication with the management/owner only in writing. If you talked on the phone or in person about something they agreed to, then write the results of the conversation, the letter, which outlined the main points of the conversation and asking to confirm information. This is the norm of business communication in America. People try to have written proof, in the event that it was easier to identify those responsible and to prove that the event/conversation took place.
5.5. Before settling, ask about moving out fees (the payments for evictions). Managers this topic is not really love themselves it will never start. But then you can also expect surprises. Standard: you should be at the check-out to leave the apartment in the form in which it settled, i.e. it needs to be clean (after professional cleaning, as here like to say). Just vacuum the carpet and wipe the shelves will not be enough. Likely to have either by hiring people for professional cleaning or unfasten the amount of the Deposit and management he organizes.
The first method is bad because your cleaning service may not meet management and will require additional cleaning for your money, of course. Plus, they should hold a minimum disinfection after the eviction of the tenants, for which also you can ask for.
The second method is simple and convenient. You just pay the money and not bother. The approximate amount should be announced in advance and will not be astronomical. Separately determined the cost of General housekeeping and separately carpet cleaning, if there is one. Prices for these services please ask the Manager. It also must provide all receipts for cleaning, if suddenly doubt his honesty.
Some apartments can withdraw money for the repainting of the walls. They explain it this way: paint the walls costs 600 dollars for example, and this amount we amortiziruemoe for 3 years. This means that if you live in the apartment for only a year, we at checkout, will get you 2/3 of the amount, $ 400. (1/3 of the amount already amortizable), if the 2 – $ 200., if 3 nothing. Unpleasant, however, will learn about this during the eviction? Fortunately, this is uncommon.
Don’t forget before leaving, carefully close up the holes in the walls, if you did them. This job can also charge a fee (10-20 dollars. for the hole).
5.6. Be responsible for filling check list. It is given at check-in. There you need to enter all faults and breakages in the apartment that you find. This need to be very careful and thoroughly check everything, because if you don’t put, at checkout, the cost of fixing this problem, you can hang up on you.
I photographed all zeraphine, cracks, minor damage, checked all the corners. All made in the check list. If something is dirty, our window was, for example, also write, the management needs to fix. We had a smell coming from the fridge, even it is said. In this case, more is better than less. All photos I have saved on my phone as proof that it all existed at the time of entry.
You can write a letter to the Manager to attach a copy of the check list and photos so that you have a written confirmation that the management of the complex of the problems notified. When you surrender the original check list Manager, it must give you a copy.
5.7. Always see those apartments are going to shoot, before signing the contract. Don’t settle for the same special and beautiful furnished models for the show. You should see what I give money, then to avoid unpleasant surprises.
5.8. Looking for accommodation close to work, kindergarten or school. The road can really take considerable time and effort.
5.9. Look at the rating areas: how safe, clean, a contingent resides.
5.10. Look at what is happening around apartment-building. For example, we had a very nice neighborhood, but our building was a supermarket, near which is always going to homeless people and people of unknown species. Seattle is famous for the number of homeless people, so if you choose a hotel in the city centre, then from this problem can not escape.
5.11. Mosquito nets. The Windows are apartment complexes often hang mosquito nets that cannot be removed and the window fully open. Because meshes very poorly ventilated room and in the summer it’s suffocating, the air is just not moving. So ideally have a patio or balcony, to be able to open the door and ventilate. But many don’t bother, maybe we are exigent?
Air conditioning, by the way, is installed only in expensive apartments, and not all. But this is Seattle, California air, on the contrary, installed almost everywhere.
5.12. Bargain! Busy season at landlords from may to September, there is the likelihood that the price to throw small, would have time to rent an apartment. People actively coming. And the autumn — winter and early spring they have a low season, so can be very profitable to rent.
One apartment we really liked, but we immediately said that expensive. After a couple of days they offered us the first month free and a lower price later on, but we still refused, because it was precisely those apartments with collectors.
About the cost of housing need to write a separate article, because even within the same city, the price can vary greatly depending on the district and requests, and call the average price all the same what to specify the average temperature in the hospital.