How to restore a liver and to get rid of excess weight in just 30 days
Did you know that when it comes to weight loss, the main body assisting in this process is the liver?
Despite the fact that for the digestion of fats responsible the stomach, it is not necessary to forget that this delicate and difficult task adequately is performed only when the normal functioning of the liver and gallbladder. This is due to the production of bile.
If the liver is not working “normally”, then the fat is just not digested and not excreted properly from the body. In addition to slowing metabolism and this leads to excess accumulation of toxins in the body.
Therefore, we can say that a healthy liver is synonymous with good health and Wellness. And to provide the necessary care, the largest internal organ of our body, it is important to eat right and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Today we want to offer healthy eating plan.
If you will be able to stick to a diet low in fat, will give their free time physical activity and forget about such bad habits as Smoking, then after 30 days you will be pleasantly surprised by the changes with your body.
7 foods that cleanse the liver and help to lose weight
1. A clove of garlic on an empty stomach
This is a classic in folk medicine is to eat a clove of garlic in the morning on an empty stomach. Known and proven remedy for many ailments. But not all of it is like, because the garlic has a sharp taste and smell that breath after he leaves much to be desired.
To avoid the discomfort and embarrassment due to unpleasant mouth odor, suggest you after garlic is to chew a leaf of fresh mint.
Perhaps it would be only one drawback. And if you want to optimize the function of your liver and to lose weight, there is no doubt, a clove of garlic in the morning on an empty stomach is the ideal solution.
All in active components included in composition of garlic (the allicin and selenium), which help the liver to regenerate and cleanse.
2. One grapefruit a day
Grapefruit is a perfect product for liver health. High content of vitamin C and antioxidants, contributes to the natural cleansing functions of the liver.
It would be nice if for Breakfast daily drank fruit juice from a grapefruit. This will help as an immune and digestive system of your body, you will immediately feel the lightness and cheerfulness.
3. Avocado
This fruit is a rich source of fatty acids omega-3. They are good for the heart, and even contribute to the production of glutathione — a compound that helps break down fats and toxins.
4. Buckwheat
Buckwheat you can easily find in any supermarket. By the way, on its basis it is possible to prepare many desserts, bake bread, etc.
You will be interested to know that buckwheat regulates the metabolism of fats, thanks to the compound called “Inositol”. It protects the liver and promotes certain hormones.
Even buckwheat helps to cleanse the body of toxins (from drugs, for example) and glucose.
In addition, it is one of the most nutritious grains, it is rich in proteins and essential amino acids that provide energy and enhance health in General.
5. Artichokes
Artichokes is an excellent product. This is a great side dish for dinner that is easy to maintain a slim figure.
- Try to include artichokes in your diet. They not only care for the health of your liver, but also help the pancreas.
- The natural enzymes artichokes act as regenerative, optimizing and protective substances. They contribute to the process of digestion of fats.
So you should keep this in mind and allow yourself to enjoy the taste of artichokes several times a week.
6. Turmeric
Turmeric is a favorite spice in our liver.
If you have already become a habit, add it to your rice dishes, lean meat or … tea (and why not, if a little natural honey to sweeten), then you already have a sensational detox tool.
It is also a great anti-inflammatory with many antioxidants.
7. Therapeutic agent for liver-based raisins and beets
This drink is a natural way to enhance health of the liver, it will also help to get rid of excess weight and ensure a good supply of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Here’s what you will need for making it.
Ingredients:
- 2.5 cups water (625 ml)
- 2.5 cups beets (300 g)
- 1/2 Cup raisins (65 g)
- Juice of 2 lemons
Fixtures:
- Capacity for mixing
- Ladle
- Bucket
- Juicer
- Blender
Method of preparation:
- Put water on the fire and bring to a boil.
- Clean and chop the beets in cubes.
- Boiling water remove from heat.
- Add the raisins and beets, then cover the bucket with a lid and let steep and cool for 45 minutes.
- At the end of the time pour it all into a blender and blend until smooth.
- Squeeze of lemon juice and add it to the cocktail. Mix a bit.
- To consume this drink is best in the morning for 5 consecutive days. It is enough to drink 1 glass.
You’ll see, you will feel much better!