How to restore the body after alcohol?
Gatherings with alcohol for many an integral part of life and give them not everyone is ready. While everyone knows that the health benefits in this, but a lot of harm. Therefore, experts advise to properly restore the body after drinking.
It is important to understand that alcohol affects literally everything — on the psyche, on the skin, on the internal organs: brain, liver, heart, kidneys. Therefore, the recovery of the body should be comprehensive.
First of all, you need to get rid of the remnants of alcohol and toxic products of its decay. You should begin with reception of sorbents – activated carbon or other. Toxins also contribute to some of the drinks – yogurt, milk, lemon juice.
Relieve edema and to improve the General condition will douches and face mask. It is important to restore the balance of fluids in the body, so you need to drink plenty of water. You can add a little lemon juice and honey. Also suitable for tea and low-fat dairy drinks.
On the first day after the intake of alcohol recommended to avoid fatty, spicy and salty food. This will help not to burden the liver and digestive system, because they had a hard time. The perfect products can be considered non-greasy, light soups, fruits, vegetables and cereals.
For recovery of the brain is recommended to use a nootropic and vascular preparations, but only on the advice of a doctor. Also experts advise to avoid physical exertion with a hangover, but I advise you to walk in the fresh air.