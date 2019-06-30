How to retire in the US in 33 years, with three small children and a $1.3 million savings
Early retirement in the U.S. is possible, however, many believe that the presence of families and children greatly complicates this process, because at first glance it seems that the delay is significant amount in a short period, having children is almost impossible.
However, if you have the desire and the right strategy, nothing is impossible, writes the edition Time, brought together the early retirement of two men with young children.
One of the heroes was Carl Jensen, the founder of the site 1500 Days to Freedom, which tells of how he managed to retire at 43 years having wife and two children, who are now 11 and 8 years.
Even more incredible the story seems Justin Maccurry, the founder of the Root of Good, who retired in 2013 at the age of 33 years. He is married and has three children who are now 13, 11 and 6 years.
Different ways to early retirement
Maccari, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, previously planned to retire, but after he was unexpectedly laid off from work, that day came sooner than he had imagined.
“It was the moment when I asked myself: “I need to find a new job, or I just retire?””, — told Maccari.
He checked my financial plan and realized that he had done his 99%, so the man decided that he can retire and no longer work.
Jensen, who lives in Longmont, Colorado, began to explore the idea of early retirement after a bad day at the office.
“I googled something like “how early to retire””, — he said.
The search engine gave him a link to Mr. Money Mustache, well-known personality in the movement FIRE (“financial independence early retirement” — financial independence, retire early), behind this nickname hides Peter Adeney.
On the website Jensen has offered to begin the road to financial independence. At the time he was 37 years old.
“We lived very frugally,” says Jensen, but, guided by financial difficult childhood, by the time he and his wife have managed to defer almost $ 600,000 and had approximately $ 150,000 paid for the house, whose total cost was $ 400,000.
In the end they sold the house and bought a house for $167 000.
“I figured we need about $ 1 million and no debt, I thought that it will take a little more than four years or 1500 days,” said Jensen.
How they came to their goals
That day when he retired (when he was fired as engineer in transport at the age of 33 years ), Makkari earned about 69 000 dollars a year, at that time, he and his wife postponed together for about $ 1.3 million. His wife earned about $ 70,000 a year and he retired two years later after Makkeri.
When Jensen retired, his income as a programmer was about $ 100,000 per year. He and his wife had investments totaling approximately $ 1.2 million (including investments in real estate, but not including the house in which they live).
His wife was a housewife, but after he retired, she started working full time. It works on one of his favorite sites — writing articles, podcasting and more. The woman does it not for money.
“She never had the intention to return to work, but she found my dream job,” says Jensen.
Jensen and Makkari used the rule “4%” to find out how much money they need to save before they can retire. This rule, based on decades of historical stock market data says that every year you can safely withdraw 4% from a diversified investment portfolio and live on this money for 30 years.
What happens after 30 years? The “rule of 4% should be the real conservative base,” says Jensen, referring to recent studies that show a high probability that the investment portfolios will be more than their initial amount, even after 30 years, an annual withdrawal of 4% of the money due to investment returns during those decades.
“That’s what gives me the confidence that my portfolio will be enough for the rest of my life,” he says.
Also pay attention to the costs.
“To find out how much money you need to retire, you need to know how much you spend every year,” says Jensen.
He began to track the expenses of his family after he has set the goal of early retirement. According to him, currently, they spend about $ 50,000 a year.
Makkari used the rule of 3.5%. That is, he concentrated on building sufficient savings to every year to take from the investment portfolio of 3.5%. According to him, he spends 40,000 dollars.
Answers Carl Jensen and Justin Maccurry to questions on early retirement
How were you able to defer these savings?
Jensen: the Main thing was to get rid of our expensive house (new house means lower real estate taxes, insurance costs and mortgage).
Actually we are not too skimp on the rest, but we have reduced our spending on travel with the help of credit card bonuses, besides traveling, we stay with friends and not in hotels. We travel more, but do it for less money.
Maccari: It comes down to the deliberate lifestyle change. The goal is to defer a large part of what you earn, and you need to allocate your finances so that you could have done. Look at the three main articles of your expenses, because that’s where you spend most of your money: housing, transportation and food. If you can spend less without sacrificing quality of life?
How did you manage to prematurely retire, having children?
And Maccari, and Jensen gave his children to study in public schools.
Jensen: If you go to work, then you have expenses for child care while you work, and it is very expensive, but the children themselves do not require large expenditures. They don’t need all these fancy toys. The best gift you can give your child — your time walking or Cycling isn’t worth anything.
Maccari: We managed to achieve a good compromise between the fact that our children were busy without spending a lot of money. But I also think we have a different philosophy, which implies that children should not be employed around the clock. It’s okay if not every minute is planned out and organized.
We found a few summer camps, which are absolutely free. For example, the adventure camp from a law enforcement Agency, where the children visit the forensic laboratory and the courthouse.
Jensen: some parents involve their children in 5000 events. I definitely think that some of them have value. But I think these parents overreacted. It is expensive, but it also takes time. I’m doing math with the kids for two hours a day every summer. After that we go Cycling or go down to the Creek and walk.
Not work and just have time to communicate with their children — this is a huge benefit. It is a luxury for which I am grateful, and I think that in the future children will also be thankful for that.
How will you cope with spending on education of his children?
Maccari: Only 529 savings plan we have deferred enough to pay for three years of study for each of them. They can live at home and attend a state University nearby. This school-based STEM. If they really want to connect my life with technology as I am.
Jensen: I am sure that my children receive a certain academic degree one way or the other, but I want to take part in this process. I still think it would be. We may offer to add $ 4 for each dollar deferred them for training. Perhaps we will find a way to push them to learn in an inexpensive College.
How you pay for health insurance?
Maccari: We use the portal Healthcare.gov. Every year we see what plans are available, compare the performance and buy any plan.
Jensen: Before we were using the Affordable Care Act. Now his wife gets health insurance for the entire family through their employer.
Where you invest your money?
Maccari: we Have 90% of the shares.
Jensen: Stocks and real estate.