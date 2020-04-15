How to return money for the cancelled because of the pandemic, travel, events and services
Pandemic coronavirus put everyday life on hold: millions of people have canceled plans to travel and various events, and I don’t know how to be a paid study or a subscription to a sports club. Expert Fox News Regina Conway tells how to migrate to a later date or receive a cash payment for trips, events or services that you have already paid, but they did not take place because of the quarantine.
Flights
According to statistics, compared to the same date in 2019, the number of airline passengers within the United States decreased by 58%. What to do if you have already booked your flights?
First and foremost, it is important to understand: as long as your flight is not canceled, will not transfer or will not give another airline your airline directly, you are not entitled to compensation. Your course of action:
- do not cancel flights on their own initiative.
- please check your email regularly;
- check the online booking;
- check the flight schedule on the airline website;
- refer to the Department of transport, 3 April (on the order of compensation to the passenger for cancelled flight — full text here).
Cruises
There are not one hundred people who gave a lot of money for booking a sea cruise. What to do to them?
Typically, the cruises — a more flexible system. Many companies offer a refund or allow you to create a line of credit of already paid funds for future travel. In the first place:
- go to the website of the cruise company to complete the form of a refund or transfer them to the future Fund loan;
- contact your travel agent.
Study
Many students have been sent home from College in March, but it is in online mode, performing organized College assignments and listening to lectures. In some cases, students have the opportunity to get some compensation funds:
- contact the financial aid office of your educational institution and learn from them about the possible partial or full monetary compensation or the possibility to postpone the already paid amount of money at the expense of the future of learning.
Wedding
There are people who a few months were planning a wedding this spring or beginning of summer, what are their options? As preparations for the wedding usually involves multiple organizations and individuals providing services during the event, there can be different payment options funds in cancellation or postponement of the holiday. What you can do:
- carefully read the signed contract;
- talk with service providers about how to defer the grant date;
- examine your insurance conditions for possible compensation for the cancellation or postponement of the event.
The club
There is another category of people whose money have suffered as a result of a pandemic — those who have already paid for membership in a sports club. As a rule, now the gyms are closed, whereas your classes are already paid for. What to do:
- learn the rules of your sports club;
- monitor possible opening date;
- contact someone from your gym who you know;
- try to temporarily “freeze” your membership, without canceling it entirely — after all, you will likely want to come back.
