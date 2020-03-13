How to return money for the ticket, if the event was cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus
In connection with the spread of the coronavirus worldwide-swept wave cancellation and postponement of festivals and events. How to return money for the ticket, if the event was not held due COVID-19? Turned edition of USA Today.
In case of cancellation of the event you will probably receive a refund. Most of the major ticket sellers and Resellers to offer a refund.
If the event was delayed, you may have to wait. These events can be eventually transferred, in this case, your ticket may be valid for the new date.
If you bought tickets online, the majority of returns will be automatically processed in accordance with your form of payment. How long will it take the refund depends on the company.
But Ted Rossman, an analyst with industry CreditCards.com says we are in “uncharted territory”. Never before have we seen such a huge number of cancellations and, despite the rapid changes, not all the decisions about whether and how to pay the returns were accepted.
For example, the trade group Broadway League said that holders of tickets for performances until 12 April to get in touch with “their point of purchase” to return and exchange.
In some cases, the information return has not yet been announced. Be patient.
“It would be a shame to sit to wait so long and get nothing,’ said Rossman. I think that gentle, persistent action to do something”.
Ticket sellers offering a refund
Ticketmaster: do Ticketmaster have a list of events that have been cancelled or postponed. If you bought tickets from Ticketmaster for an event that was cancelled, you will automatically receive a refund to the same card on which you bought them, minus the fees UPS within 7-10 business days, depending on the company. You can also log in to your Ticketmaster account, select your order, choose the refund and choose the tickets that you want to return.
If the event was postponed, Ticketmaster will contact you by phone or email to inform them of new information about the event as soon as it is received. More information here.
Telecharge.com: Telecharge.com informs that holders of tickets for performances on Broadway or at the New World Stages in the period from 12 March to 12 April will automatically refund back to my credit card.
StubHub: the ticket seller said he will provide a full refund, including fees, for the canceled event. Or customers can choose StubHub coupon of 120% of the original purchase on a future event.
SeatGeek: if the event is cancelled, ticket holders will return funds according to the payment method within three weeks. If the event is postponed, tickets will likely be valid for the new date, but it will depend on the policy of the venue. Ticket holders will receive the updates by email.
“In General, if an event is canceled, the buyer will receive 100% compensation,” — said the press Secretary Chris Leiden. More information here.
Vivid Seats: if the event is cancelled and not rescheduled, Vivid Seats reports that customers will receive a full refund, including shipping costs, with a 100% guarantee of the buyer. For deferred events, the ticket will probably be valid for the new date, although each event may vary, the company said. More information here.
TodayTix: in accordance with company policy TodayTix will attempt to contact ticket holders to inform them on the procedures for a refund or exchange when events are canceled or postponed. “For exact instructions on any canceled or postponed event, please check the event information online or contact one of us,” the company said.
Theatre Development Fund: TDF said on Twitter that ticket holders will be automatically refunded the money. The refund can take several days.
NBA return the money after the League suspends season
NBA takes timeout. It is unclear what will happen to the people who have tickets to upcoming games.
Anyone who bought tickets on StubHub to canceled the event, receives the “FanProtect Guarantee”. You can choose a StubHub coupon worth 120% of your initial order, or you can get a refund. Refunds can take two to three weeks. More information here.
MLB suspends spring training, delaying the start of the season
Major League baseball has suspended spring training games and delayed the beginning of the regular season.
Individual teams have different policies
“Boston Red SOx” said season ticket holders will be issued a credit on the game. According to the team, individual spring training tickets purchased directly through the club, will be eligible for a full refund.
Baltimore Orioles made a statement, which said: “We will provide additional information, including information about the refund, directly to the fans.”
NCAA returns
If you booked tickets from the official supplier of the NCAA Championship, you will receive additional information via e-mail and will automatically receive a refund minus the original payment method. Returns must be received within 30 days. More information here.
The latest news and everything you need to know about the outbreak of a novel coronavirus from China, read the special ForumDaily “Chinese coronavirus”.
