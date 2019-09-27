How to rid your body of all the parasites and get rid of diseases
This tool is very powerful! It not only helps rid your body of all parasites, but also eliminates a number of diseases and promotes weight loss! Amazing! Try it!
Did you know that parasites can live in any part of the human body? The “owner” may never guess that inside his body live these horrible “guests”. Parasites are very harmful to humans, because they take the body all the nutrients coming from the food! As a result of the activities of the parasites we begin to experience weakness, fatigue, deteriorating health, and begin to develop various diseases. In addition, the person spoils the skin, hair, and begin to not work organs and systems!
Despite the extensive habitat in the human body, yet in most cases, the parasites inhabit the intestines. There they can consume sugar, and all substances that can also be converted into sugar. In addition to sugar, the parasites actively consuming the minerals, vitamins and proteins. One of the signs that your body appeared uninvited guests – sugar cravings! Sweets contribute to the accumulation of mucus in the body and create a favorable environment for the development of parasites. So you should limit the consumption of not only sugar, but also pasta, pastries, bread, etc.
How to rid the body of parasites?
So you’ve decided to get rid of parasites in the body. But the exclusion from the diet of carbohydrates and sugar is not enough. Parasites are very resistant to “adverse” conditions, so I can dwell in your gut. Let’s learn the recipe of powerful tools that will help you Rob your body of any parasites!
Recipe
You will need:
- flax seed – about 2 tablespoons (20 g);
- cloves – about a teaspoon (2 g).
What to do?
Grind cloves and flax seed in a coffee grinder. You can do this with a grinder for pepper. In General, you should obtain a powdery composition. Thus it is necessary to grind the ingredients separately, because dry cloves, and flax seed will separate out the fat. Connect the components and your effective remedy is ready.
To use the resulting tool is required 3 days in a row every morning, every day making fresh powder. You can add the composition in the warm plant milk, smoothies, yogurt or kefir. Or you can eat the means, washed down with a glass of warm purified water. After 3 days of admission need to take a break for 3 days, then repeat treatment. The overall rate of consumption of the mixture is 1 month. After a month, your colon will be fully exempt from all types of parasites. To maintain good health, sufficient to carry out this cleaning 2-3 times a year!
What force means?
In a carnation contains substances that affect not only the parasites themselves, but also destroy their eggs.
Flaxseed is full of fibers. They absorb liquid and fill volume of the intestine, thus gradually parasites leave the habitat.
Using this tool on a regular basis, you will be able to get rid of any types of human parasites, will reduce the amount of toxins in the body, subdue your appetite and cravings for starchy and sweet. In addition, you will notice that your weight has decreased, and health was excellent.
