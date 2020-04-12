How to safely cook food during a pandemic: recommendations UNICEF
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 restaurants and cafes are closed on quarantine. A food delivery services are working in emergency mode, but some people have lost their jobs or faced wage cuts, therefore can’t afford to use their services. Way — to cook at home. Children’s Fund United Nations UNICEF published useful tips on nutrition during the epidemic of the coronavirus, writes Burninghut.
How to handle the products from the store during a pandemic
Currently there is no official confirmation of the fact that food or packaging products can be associated with the transmission COVID-19. But there is a possibility that a person will become infected if they touch surfaces with the virus and then touch your face.
Follow the simple rules:
- After returning from the store, wash your hands thoroughly with soap at least 20 seconds.
- Remove products from packaging and discard it in a trash can with a lid.
- Wash fruits and vegetables under cold running water without using chemicals.
- Before opening or refrigerate the tin, wipe it with a disinfectant.
- Again wash hands or use alcohol wipe.
How to safely cook food in the context of the epidemic
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap before preparing food.
- Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and fish. Discard incomplete roasting.
- Try to throw away food waste and packaging as possible, avoiding accumulation of debris.
- Always use clean dishes and Cutlery.
How to breastfeed during the outbreak of the virus
- Women COVID-19 can continue to breastfeed if you want it — studies have shown that it will not harm the child.
- However, you should strictly observe hygiene while feeding: wear a mask, wash hands before and after touching the child, regularly disinfect all surfaces that touches the virus.
- If mom feels too bad, you can pump or put baby to the mix.
