How to safely cook food during a pandemic: recommendations UNICEF

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 restaurants and cafes are closed on quarantine. A food delivery services are working in emergency mode, but some people have lost their jobs or faced wage cuts, therefore can’t afford to use their services. Way — to cook at home. Children’s Fund United Nations UNICEF published useful tips on nutrition during the epidemic of the coronavirus, writes Burninghut.

How to handle the products from the store during a pandemic

Currently there is no official confirmation of the fact that food or packaging products can be associated with the transmission COVID-19. But there is a possibility that a person will become infected if they touch surfaces with the virus and then touch your face.

Follow the simple rules:

  • After returning from the store, wash your hands thoroughly with soap at least 20 seconds.
  • Remove products from packaging and discard it in a trash can with a lid.
  • Wash fruits and vegetables under cold running water without using chemicals.
  • Before opening or refrigerate the tin, wipe it with a disinfectant.
  • Again wash hands or use alcohol wipe.

How to safely cook food in the context of the epidemic

  • Wash your hands thoroughly with soap before preparing food.
  • Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and fish. Discard incomplete roasting.
  • Try to throw away food waste and packaging as possible, avoiding accumulation of debris.
  • Always use clean dishes and Cutlery.

How to breastfeed during the outbreak of the virus

  • Women COVID-19 can continue to breastfeed if you want it — studies have shown that it will not harm the child.
  • However, you should strictly observe hygiene while feeding: wear a mask, wash hands before and after touching the child, regularly disinfect all surfaces that touches the virus.
  • If mom feels too bad, you can pump or put baby to the mix.

