How to safely send emails and messages
Sending messages during the day, we each time risk. Hackers not need to hack your phone to steal data. They can intercept and hack the devices of other people. If you use e-mail, there is one way to protect your personal messages to make it unreadable. USA Today figured out the encryption, and offers solutions.
Imagine if the hackers could see everything you do online, every account name and password. All this data is transmitted through a router, so you need to make sure that they are not compromised. It is necessary to check for hacked your router.
One of the most powerful protections from hacking is called “end-to-end encryption”. Encryption is a secure way to protect your conversations. Even if a hacker intercepts them, they see nothing but gibberish. “Pass-through” means that messages remain encrypted, regardless of who sends or receives.
Email on laptop screen
This idea sounds a bit complicated, but it is not difficult to configure. And you can get this additional level of protection for free.
If you really care for, to stay safe, you should use a VPN.
Encrypted emails
Believe it or not, these email services like Gmail and Yahoo do not provide end-to-end encryption. Some critics say that this is because large companies that work with data, I want to be able to read your messages.
However, everything is much simpler: end-to-end encryption difficult to implement, and requires the participation of all correspondents. For example: if your email uses encryption, while mine is not, the process is not continuous. At some point your message will be vulnerable.
For businesses and organizations that require stringent security measures, or for careful individual users. Here are some famous email services, which provide end-to-end encryption. Each has its own loopholes and disadvantages, but if you connect all your network, these platforms can theoretically protect the entire email chain.
Here are some of the services that is known for its encryption capabilities to make your emails and text messages more secure.
ProtonMail
This service has attracted worldwide attention due to its end-to-end encryption and has become a popular option for users who seek absolute privacy. The company is based in Switzerland, a country known for its privacy standards, and its server is literally buried under the ground.
There is a limited free version and a more robust paid version. You can use this service to your site’s domain. The company boasts the fact that even they — the developers — can’t read your emails.
Mailfence
This Belgian company is betting on security, using the “keys” that you can share with the Trustees. The good news is that you can share ultra-secure emails with other users Mailfence. The bad news is that you can’t send end-to-end encrypted messages to people who do not use this service.
Tutanota
You can provide end-to-end encryption between Tutanota one user and others; and you can also create secure passwords for the viewing of the letters sent Tutanota, other services such as Gmail.
SCRYPTmail
This service like any other, except that it can also provide false email addresses, making it difficult for the recipient (or a hacker) information about who sent the message. Of course, this can be used unkindly, but it also can protect your email from offensive answers.
Hushmail
Hushmail, established in Canada in 1998, has long been engaged in private email. As Mailfence, Hushmail uses keys to exchange with others. Many of the innovative features Hushmail in our days it is quite standard, but the service remains as reliable as before.
Microsoft Outlook
Yes, the popular email service developed end-to-end encryption — you just need to change settings to use it. Outlook will analyze your emails on the subject of the confidential information, but more importantly, the Outlook may prevent the recipient to copy or forward your emails.
Apps for encrypted communications
“Texting” has developed rapidly in recent years and smartphones are able to support a wide range of messaging services — some of which provide end-to-end encryption, and e-mail.
There are lots of services available for cheap or free messages that provide a decent level of security. It’s three biggest; first, I recommend Signal Private Messenger, Apple’s Messages app(if you have an iPhone) and WhatsApp are third, but you can also watch Silence, Silent Phone, Telegram, Wire, Dust or Cyphr and others.
Signal Private Messenger
As the name implies, Signal Private Messenger clearly intended for covert communication. Its developer, Open Whisper Systems, was recognized by security experts and cryptographers, and this system is available for Apple and Android devices and also for desktops.
All messages are encrypted end-to-end encryption, and you can also set the timer for your message to be automatically deleted. Moreover, programming with open source; your data is not worth neither a large Corporation nor a remote server on which your data is stored.
Incredibly, the Signal is free to download and use regardless of whether you acquire it in the Apple App Store or Google Play. You can not only send messages, and conduct video calls in HD with users around the world.
The app Apple’s Messages
Apple users typically rely on the app in iOS and macOS, which protects messages and attachments sent between two Apple gadgets. So, if you send a message from iPhone to other iPhone or iPad or Macbook — your text will be automatically encrypted. Text messages in iCloud is also encrypted if you enabled two-factor authentication.
As expected, messages sent to Android users, is not encrypted. Android gadgets do not encrypt text messages by default; in this situation, you can refer to another of these applications.
WhatsApp gained worldwide popularity thanks to the free exchange text and voice messages. The app is available on multiple platforms, including computers running Windows and macOS, and mobile devices based on Android and iOS.
One drawback: WhatsApp belongs to Facebook, which in recent years has been criticized due to issues of confidentiality.
However, WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption between you and other users of WhatsApp.