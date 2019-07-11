How to safely using herbs to get rid of parasites
What herbs to take? Reinventing the wheel is not necessary when there is a triad Ivanchenko. In its composition — the flowers of tansy, grass, wormwood and clove powder. All of these components have anthelmintic, antimicrobial, antiseptic and antipyretic effect.
Dose of the powder of the flowers of tansy per single dose is 1 g daily – 3 g. For wormwood, respectively, it will be 200-300 mg on reception and to 1 g a day for fresh clove powder – 0,5 g and 1,5 g Better take all three components at once, putting them in capsules for drugs that are sometimes sold in pharmacies. Otherwise you can buy the cheapest medicine in capsules and to replace their contents. At worst, you can take the powder without the capsules with water.
Attention! When gastric ulcer and erosive gastritis make triad is not recommended. It should use with caution in hypertension, controlling blood pressure blood – carnation increases it.
How to take triad? On the first day of one capsule (single dose) for half an hour before meals. On the second day of the capsule before Breakfast and before dinner. On the third day and all subsequent week — on triad capsule 3 times a day (before Breakfast, lunch and dinner). Then it is advisable to take daily dose 1 once a week for several months, sometimes up to a year.
Especially for those who are sick stomach and can not take this triad, Ivanchenko has developed a different version of it. In triad No. 2 comprises a powder of caraway (single dose 0.5 g daily – 1.5 g), powder of flowers of calendula officinalis (1 g per reception, up to 3 g per day), powder of roots and rhizomes of calamus ordinary (0,5 g per reception, up to 1.5 g per day). These herbs are almost non-toxic, they can be taken even without capsules half an hour before meals, increasing the same pattern as the first triad. After two weeks daily administration of therapeutic dose (2+6 g) is replaced by nataku same prophylactic – 1 time a week.