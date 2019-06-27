How to save money on groceries and eat properly
Experts believe that a healthy and balanced diet is not expensive – the rejection of harmful products will help to significantly save the family budget.
There is a popular belief that healthy and tasty food is very expensive and available to few people. Doctors have a different opinion — proper diet saves time and money. A healthy diet does not involve complicated recipes and lengthy heat treatment.
There are two important and relatively expensive product which is not necessary to refuse meat and fish. These products are not only a source of protein, but also rich in essential amino acids. Meat is consumed at most twice a week, otherwise there is a risk of colorectal cancer. Fish can be eaten more often, but twice a week is enough to obtain all the necessary nutrients.
According to experts, to save on these products makes no sense, but to abandon sausages, sausages, liver and other offal is a good thing. Fruits and vegetables mandatory in a daily diet.
All you need you can get from simple, seasonal ingredients that are not expensive and are in almost any store. Enough cabbage, carrots, onions, beets and apples. Also in the daily diet should include cereals – buckwheat, oatmeal, rice. But dairy products are not mandatory.