How to save money on health care in the United States: three important Council
According to the latest survey of consumer expenditures the Bureau of labor statistics, the average health Americans spend more than products
To save money on medical care is much more difficult, than to save on the products. All because the opaque prices and constantly changing conditions of the insurance: the insurance covers and what is not.
Carolyn Mcclanahan physician of the emergency Department, which became a certified financial planner, helped the author to understand how you can reduce costs. Mcclanahan a frequent speaker at industry conferences, teaching other consultants how to help their clients better navigate the health care system.
Here are three questions that all ask.
How do I receive medical care?
Mcclanahan divides people into users of health services in low, middle and high level. Users with a low level usually in good health and rarely go to the doctor. High, as a rule, people suffering from chronic diseases or who have small children, they visit the doctor several times a year. According to Mcclanahan, and both can be suitable for health insurance with a high deductible.
People who spend a lot on health care ultimately will spend less on plans with a high deductible because they have lower premiums.
Conversely, people who rarely use medical care, may as well spend even less on low-paid plan with a high deductible. In her opinion, people with secondary level should consider the plans with a low deductible, since the cost of a doctor’s visit may not be as great to use a high deductible.
One caveat: people who have a plan with a high deductible, you must have enough savings to cover. The disadvantage of such plans is that they can inhibit seek medical assistance to those in need. Allocation of funds to cover the deductible may help prevent this trend. If this is impossible, the plan with low deductibles will suit you most.
In addition, routine services that help prevent disease or detect it at an early stage ( vaccinations, screening for cancer, etc.), free in many health insurance plans regardless of deductible amounts.
You belong to my network?
Provider better to ask this question than to ask: “do You accept my insurance?”. A provider that is not included in the network of your insurance, and can cost you much more than a provider within the network. In addition, insurance companies offer many different plans, and doctors included in preferred insurer organization, you can sign in health insurance plans with a high deductible.
You should ask: “Is online?” For every aspect of medical care, from the laboratory that tests the blood, to the anesthesiologist for the surgery. Keep a written record of who you talked to and when, recommends Mcclanahan. This will help you when covering, or discounting bills, if your information is incorrect.
In respect of drugs, prescription, ask your insurer: “How is it paid?” Insurers have formularies with different co-payments for different drugs, some may not be paid for by insurance. Also, the patient can ask the pharmacist cheaper alternative drugs, such as generic.
Some medicines cash payment is cheaper than the fee the insurance company. 30-day supply of Metformin, a medicine to treat high blood sugar levels can have a co-pay of $ 10, but can be purchased for $ 4 cash at Walmart and other outlets.
You can also look for coupons and other discounts on GoodRx.com. Another way to save: regularly ask your doctor to review the medications that you take, to know whether it is possible to cancel or replace them with cheaper analogue.
What else can I do?
Sometimes medication or surgery is less effective than alternative therapies. According to an article in the British medical journal the Lancet, the treatment of lower back pain with exercise, cognitive behavioral therapy and focused breathing is more effective than a treatment that is usually prescribed by the doctors, including stay, surgery and injections.
The doctors may not propose to change the way of life, because I believe that most patients will make the effort, says Mcclanahan. But weight loss, exercise and avoiding tobacco can reduce symptoms or prevent many diseases. For example, people with prediabetes can often prevent the development of type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.
Mcclanahan notes that not all doctors welcome patients that ask questions. She recommends that you find someone willing to answer such questions.
“Doctors are not gods. They should work with you, ” says Mcclanahan.