How to sell land in the Crimea under the new Law
While in the center of Kiev continue to protest against the adoption of the law on the sale of land, the Ukrainian economists and lawyers argue about how to sell land in the Crimea and in the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics” after their return to Ukraine.
So, Deputy Director of the Center for economic strategy Dmitry yablonovskii spoke on this issue in a broadcast on Ukrainian television.
“I think that if we agree on how this process (sale of land – ed.) will occur in the unoccupied territories, then it will be clear which model we will impose on these lands (Crimea and the Donbas – ed.) after the de-occupation. If there are any lands that were nationalized by the invaders, they must be returned to the state of Ukraine. If it’s a private deal, you need to watch the legality of these decisions,” said Asino.
According to him, “deaccelerating” territories of Crimea and Donbas should work farmers who “own this land, not rent it.”
Ukrainian economist also expressed the view that after the return of these territories of the land there is cheap, but over time will grow in value.