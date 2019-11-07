How to set a fancy table for Thanksgiving and not go broke
Family dinner at Thanksgiving, even for a small family, can make you worry, especially if your budget is limited.
Fortunately, the edition of the NY Daily News has compiled some ways to save money and stay within your budget.
1. Set a budget and stick to it
Thanksgiving is an expression of love and gratitude to your loved ones, so it’s very easy to spend more than planned. Set aside a certain amount of money and stick to it. According to the American Bureau Federation farm you can reduce the number of dishes or ask guests to bring one of the dishes for thanksgiving.
On average, the table on Thanksgiving for 10 people will cost $ 48,90 or less than $5 per person.
2. Plan ahead
Plan your menu at least a week before the holiday. Find out how much food you need to feed your guests. Also find out in advance if they have food allergies, as well as their food preferences.
Planning a menu based on the tastes and preferences of guests will help you avoid spending time and money. Coordinate with your guests what dishes they will bring.
3. Buy cheap and hearty side dishes
Cranberry sauce, roast pumpkin, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy — a classic that is worth about a dollar or less per serving. These hearty dishes, so the guests will eat smaller portions of more expensive dishes, such as pecan pie.
4. Don’t pay full price for a Turkey
In November, in order to attract customers, many supermarkets offer free or heavily discounted turkeys in anticipation of the holiday. Some stores offer a free bird with a minimum purchase amount or in tandem with certain items but not spend too much money and don’t buy things that you don’t need.
According to the American farm Bureau Federation, the average holiday price for Turkey is $ 1,36 per pound, but you don’t have to pay full price, as many stores offer only 39 cents a pound.
5. Avoid cooked food
If you want to save, then prepare yourself, not buy prepared foods.
For example, prepared mashed potatoes in the Central market is worth $5,49 per pound, and potatoes are 88 cents a pound. The toppings on the counter are always much more expensive, and even frozen pies can be more expensive than raw materials.
6. Compare prices
Before you leave the house and go shopping, find the best deals in town, Scan the newspaper to find coupons and good discounts. Check out the websites of local supermarkets, social networks and apps to compare offers and digital coupons.
Then come up with a plan of what you plan to purchase in every store.
7. Levirate with your list
Although you had planned all your recipes and your shopping list, don’t be afraid to make changes on the fly, especially when it comes to prices. If you find a better buy, I can’t find the ingredient you need, or a certain type of product is not attractive, you will have to do without the ingredient or replace a certain dish.
8. Do not buy a whole extra Turkey
The General idea is that you have to allocate half to two pounds of Turkey for each guest. If you calculate that you need more than one Turkey, you don’t need to buy another whole bird. Instead, just buy an extra Turkey breast. This trick also works if you only cook for several people. Buying Turkey breast for a small group of guests will save you time, effort and money.
9. Mark the items in the list when you buy them
Horrible feeling when you get home and realize-or forgot to buy some product, or bought several of them. Double buying and extra trips will cost you more, so when you put something in the basket, you should note it in your list.
10. Cheap wine – the most it
Thanksgiving food is the star of the show, so there is no need to spend money on expensive wine to impress your guests. Any wine you serve should be light and complement a wide range of products, and you can easily find quality red and light wines in the range from 10 to 30 dollars.
11. Keep it simple
While it’s funny to replace modern delicious recipes for classic recipes, often on Thanksgiving, Americans just want the classics. You don’t have to spend money on more expensive ingredients to impress.
12. Save on decor
You can find much more affordable decor in the stores where everything is a dollar or discount stores such as TJ Maxx. The most cost-effective strategy might be design with colorful seasonal fruits and vegetables from the grocery store. Bowls of apples and pumpkins can be a great Central element, which you can later on use instead of collecting dust in the closet.
13. Buy less than plan
The Food Network recommends that you prepare 3/4 Cup cooked stuffing, 1 mashed potatoes and 1/4 pound of vegetable side dishes per adult.
14. Buy universal products
Another way to save money is to buy generic products rather than specific brands for key ingredients like milk, spices, sugar, condiments and canned vegetables. Your guests will feel the difference.