How to sleep better with back pain, shoulder and neck
For people who suffer from physical discomfort and pain in the neck or back, correct body position during sleep is crucial. It’s about the German doctors said in the portal Focus Online.
The pain in my shoulder. Doctors advise not to sleep on your side — better on the back. You can take a big pillow at chest level and hold her — that is their advice.
Neck strain. Try to sleep so that the neck was in an upright position. To do this, the experts recommend to use a thick enough pillow that would help to maintain the desired position of the head.
Pain in the back. If you suffer from back pain, you can sleep in the lateral position, holding between his knees a pillow, doctors say.
Heartburn. She often “wakes up” when a person falls asleep. If you have a problem with overly acidic stomach, it is best to sleep on your back. The head should be slightly raised, shared the recommendation of the experts.
Also, doctors noted that for a good night’s rest is important to have the right mattress. You should change it every seven to eight years.