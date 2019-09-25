How to “slow down” the aging process and postpone menopause
Pressure surges, nervousness, sweating, pigmentation and wrinkles – what is waiting for every woman during menopause.
With the onset of menopause, a woman’s body is undergoing serious changes. In addition to high pressure, constant hot flushes, increased sweating, pigmentation, the new creases on the skin and sleep deprivation, applied a huge blow to the nervous system, which leads to fatigue. So many women, approaching its “difficult age” trying to delay.
Doctors say that just to avoid menopause fail, but thanks to modern medicine and a healthy lifestyle to postpone the onset of menopause can be 10-15 years. This will help to help not only hormones, but also a certain way of life.
First tip: to roughly calculate the onset of menopause, you should pay attention to the fact, in how many years the mother women began this period.
Second tip: you should reconsider the quality of their lives. So gynecologists recommend already from 35 years to take menopause under control and to start prevention, aimed at rejuvenating the body, where the most important criteria: proper nutrition, exercise, proper distribution of work and rest.
In addition, the women’s diet should be present foods rich in all necessary vitamins and microelements. First and foremost, you need to consume fruits and vegetables rich in fiber, products containing soy, lean meats, dairy products. A day should not forget to consume at least 2 liters of pure water.
Also regular exercise will help you to maintain healthy body not only outside but also inside. Moderate exercise help to normalize metabolic processes in the body, strengthen the nervous system and the immune system. Doctors note that it is preferable to do gymnastics, yoga, swimming, and also do not forget about Hiking.
Do not forget about the dream, where the duration of a night’s rest should be at least 7 hours a day. Lack of sleep can lead to hormonal disbalance and occurrence of chronic fatigue.
But it is important to remember that menopause is a natural process of aging and preventing it impossible, but thanks to the healthy lifestyle and additional procedures this period can be deferred without harm to health.