How to solve the problem of two payslips for gas
The national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities, planned to allow the gas companies to specify the amount for the supply and distribution of gas in a single payment.
This was stated by the head of the national Commission Valery Tarasyuk, reports RBC-Ukraine.
According to him, the Agency is negotiating with suppliers and transporters of gas and agreed to a merger of the two pay stubs.
“When we talk about a payment system to make your new one payment system, we are talking about convenience for the consumer. In fact it will mean one payment system,” — explained Tarasyuk.
From the beginning, the gas companies began to exhibit a separate account for the distribution of natural gas. Bills come even Ukrainians, not using gas.
In turn, the national Commission will not impose a cancellation fee for the distribution of natural gas for connected networks, but not consuming it.