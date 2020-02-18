How to start a profitable business in the USA if you only have $20
With the growing popularity of work at home, more and more people want to be free from the career race, refuse to travel to work and stop working for someone else — all with the goal of becoming your own boss. But in all of this is most frightening about the prospect of investing money, not knowing when (and if) you make a profit, says GOBankingRates.
Although starting a business can be related to large investments, they are not required. If you want to start a business, which could be an additional source of income, but gradually become the main, don’t let the lack of money derail your plans. There are many business opportunities you can start for $ 20 or less.
Professional organization of space
- Attachments at launch: about $10,95
People with the ability to the organization can try yourself in a professional niche. These professionals often work in one specific area. For example, you can help people to organize the space in closets, kitchens, children’s rooms, garages. Another option that can help you quickly attract customers to try your hand at various types of services related to the organization of space. For example, the purification of the snow or the analysis of unnecessary things taking up space.
- How to start
Word of mouth from your family and friends can help you to find work in professional organizations, which you can use to build your business. Social network — another good way to tell people about your services. You can also order your own business cards: normally it costs 5.95 dollars for a few hundred copies with delivery. Another way to disseminate information — to write and publish an ad on Craigslist for $ 5. And be inspired by on Pinterest.
Resale of goods
- The attachment at the start: no
Considering the variety of items that can be resold (books, branded clothing, Homeware, collectibles and many more), to start a business as a reseller is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to grow your business. If you can resell the products on the spot, you don’t even have to worry about buying materials for shipping or courier services. Start by finding items at home. Use a portion of your income to buy discounted goods at retail stores such as Big Lots, Ross, Walmart and Target and resell them at higher prices for profit.
- How to start
Although some sites charge a fee for the placement and sale of products on the platforms, there are free options. LetGo and Facebook Marketplace is a platform that is free to post goods for resale. All you need is a smartphone to take pictures of your goods, upload them to the platform and wait for the customers to make an offer.
Life coaching
- Attachments at launch: about $18,95
If your strengths is a good listener, compassionate to others and giving great advice, think about starting a business in life coaching. Life-coaches help people to gain new perspectives, create plans and achieve goals in all areas of life. You can specialize in one area as an instructor for personal life, for example, personal finances, health or relationships, or to become a coach in life issues in General. Life-coaches are not required to be certified and work mainly online or by phone.
- How to start
To get clients, sign up on the About page.me Pro for 7 dollars a month: this resource will help you gather potential customers and to record meetings with your connected Google account. Then use your social media channels to let people know that you offer life coaching. Look for opportunities of guest posting in topical blogs. You can also place an ad on Craigslist for $ 5 and order business cards for only 5.95 USD.
Cleaning houses
- Investments in start: less than $20
Starting a business cleaning houses, you can earn good money. You may need to first buy your own cleaning products, but in some cases, homeowners can provide them to you. If you need to pay for supplies, consider the possibility of charging additional fees to customers. There are different types of cleaning services homes: standard cleaning, deep/General cleaning associated with moving, cleaning and clean up after the accident. You can specialize in one, several, or do them all.
- How to start
Word of mouth is a good way to get clients, so let your friends and family members that you are starting a business cleaning houses. You will need reliable transport to get to jobs, so consider the cost of gasoline or transportation. You should take care of the basic cleaning that is necessary to get less than $ 20. If you prefer to invest in business cards or advertising, start using supplies that you already have. When you start making money in your cleaning business, you will be able to use the money to buy supplies.
Virtual assistant
- Attachments at launch: about $5
A virtual assistant works from home, completing tasks for clients, such as responses to emails, booking meetings, ordering supplies, and creating presentations. If you have experience in the office, you can turn it into a full-fledged business. The advantages to this business are that you can set your own hours and the pay rate and choose the clients with whom you want to work.
- How to start
Despite the fact that work as a virtual technician does provide some flexibility, you may have to start with an imperfect option. These can be various freelance sites that allow you to find such opportunities. One such site is Upwork, requiring you to purchase contacts for 15 cents each — to communicate with customers. According Upwork, on average you can expect to spend about $ 5 per month.
Author summary
- The attachment at the start: no
If you are interested in creating an online business, well versed in sentence structure and grammar and have experience of writing and developing a resume, you may be able to build a business based on these talents. Qualified writers summary always in demand and receive payment for each project. You can also add other services for an additional fee, for example, to write cover letters or LinkedIn profiles.
- How to start
To get started, create your free profile on the online platform such as Fiverr, advertising and evaluation of its services. The platform even allows clients to give you a tip in addition to the basic payment. To help you stand out as a freelancer, Fiverr encourages you to record a short video of what you offer, to create a striking headline that will attract more attention, and the timing of the provision of services. Ask friends and family members to become your first customer on Fiverr to start, and then ask them to publish reviews about your work.
Consultant Dating
- Attachments at launch: about $18,95
If you are excited about the idea of becoming a professional Cupid, business consultant Dating can be a great idea. You will be able to help single people find your soul mate. Clients to consult by phone, Skype or email and offer tips and recommendations related to the appointment date, planning the perfect meeting and a pleasant experience. You can also help people to manage online profiles on Dating sites. If you want to work on a more personal level, to accompany clients on social events and offer advice in real time.
- How to start
To try myself in this matter, offer to help a friend who need advice on Dating, in exchange for a review of your services and opinion. To promote your business, create a budget information page to showcase your services and give the opportunity to schedule an appointment. About.me allows you to customize the page for $ 8 per month. Use your social networks to spread information about your services and attract people to your page. To attract customers you can buy an ad for $ 5 on Craigslist. Business cards — a good idea, too. Use the suggestions to 5.95 dollars for shipping up to 200 cards.
Nanny for a family pet/Pet-sitter
- Attachments at launch: the $10.95
If you consider yourself an animal lover, this may be the best business to start. You can take care of Pets while their owners are at work or traveling. You will need to make sure the pet has food and water, take him for a walk, clean stalls and cages. Important responsibilities: adherence to a regular schedule of your pet and daily dose of attention.
- How to start
Advertise your service for Pets in Craigslist, where ads services you pay $ 5 and promote it in social networks. You can also order business cards and post them on Bulletin boards in hospitals, restaurants, bookstores, pet stores and libraries. Feel free to hand out business cards whenever you see the prospects for your proposed services.
Music teacher
- The attachment at the start: $5,95 + fuel cost (optional)
If you are a musician, then most likely you already have the equipment for the craft. If you like to teach others and you have the opportunity to conduct music lessons, it can be a business. You can teach at home that will save you from having to pay transport costs. Practicing at home students, you will get a bit more for lessons. If you are targeting school-age children, keep in mind that during the school year you may have only a limited number of hours per day that may make it difficult to scale this business.
- How to start
Business cards — an effective (and cheap) way of promoting your business. Place them, for example, in the library, bookstore, or music store in your area. To quickly find customers, tell us about them in their social networks. This works especially well if you decide to offer music camps during the spring or summer holidays when parents are looking for ways to engage children.
Services editor
- The attachment at the start: no
To start a business in the field of editorial services does not require money, but need the editing skills and a good understanding of grammar and syntax. In this role, you can perform many tasks, including editing books, web content, research papers, business presentations or legal documents. As a freelancer you can take on as much work as I can, and maybe even hire other editors that will work under your control, when you’re ready to expand your business.
- How to start
Start by creating a free profile on Fiverr to advertise your services. Fiverr recommends that you create a memorable brand, and then write your ad so that you stood out among thousands of other freelancers using the platform. Be sure that you’ll be able to respond quickly to client requests and time to deliver the work to gain positive feedback on the platform. Use social media for business promotion also useful would be to create a free LinkedIn profile to let people know that you offer editing services.
Courier services
- The attachment at the start: $5,95 + cost of fuel
If you live in an area where there are businesses that need courier services, will be sufficient transport and smartphone, to start a business. Couriers deliver parcels to homes and businesses — often in a short time, so it is important to be organized and punctual. If you don’t want to spend money on petrol, think about the bike trip, although this will limit the number of things you can carry.
- How to start
For starters, order some business cards and send them to nearby businesses, to deliver, to let them know about your services. In addition, use social media accounts to spread the word about your courier business.
Packing services
- Attachments at launch: $5 and above
When people or businesses need to move from one place to another, one of the most time-consuming tasks is packing things or securities. You can provide clients a service for packing boxes and to allow another business to take care of their transportation. This kind of business is particularly good in areas where families move frequently, such as near military bases.
- How to start
If you have a computer and printer, you can print cheap flyers and distribute them around town. You can also place an ad Craigslist for 5 dollars and see there are available jobs for packaging. Ideally, your customers will provide you with packing materials. If not, consider adjusting prices to cover supplies. If your first job does not include consumables, you can get free boxes for moving, if in contact with wine shops and other retailers in your area. You can also sign up for Freecycle to find people who have free boxes or packing materials.
Care for older people
- Attachments start: $5 + the cost of fuel
As an assistant, you can offer non-medical services and care for older people. Tasks can include buying food, collecting mail, paying bills, organising repairs, delivery of your clients on reception to the doctor, watering plants, cooking, Pets care and protect the interests of patients during medical appointments and in the preparation of recipes. This type of business works best in an area with a rich older people, as it usually costs from your personal pocket.
- How to start
To find a job, create a free profile on Care.com or place an ad in the services section of Craigslist for $ 5. You can also print flyers on your home printer and visit the community elderly people in your area. Communication with the people responsible for the discharge of older patients from rehabilitation services or working with the elderly in various capacities, helps to get recommendations from customers.
