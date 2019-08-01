HOW TO START A REGIME OF ABUNDANCE THROUGH GRATITUDE
We often hear about the need to be thankful to the life. What you need to get rid of desires and expectations, because they inevitably lead to disappointment. We nod, agreeing actively, but somewhere inside, grumbling voice: “What is this nonsense? Are you a hippie? What does that even mean not to have desires? It is unreal, get down on the ground.” In the end, you know that, in theory, to be grateful, undemanding — good, but in practice it’s like impossible.
That’s just the fact that it is possible, and as long as we doubt, our lives are unlikely to change for the better. The question remains: how to achieve this state of gratitude and complete acceptance.
To begin to understand that this problem is real. Let’s imagine that our life is one big birthday. We are all so elegant, beautiful, delicious cake baked beautifully the house was decorated — in General, deserve a great holiday and expensive gifts for their efforts. And here come the guests, but… brought some wacky gifts. You wanted very different! Where there are normal gifts? You worked so hard, tried so hard, and gave not what you asked for. That life is so unfair? Why is one doing great surprises, and you get this crazy shit?!
And here sit you are tearful and sad on your holiday and dreaming about the material. Did you notice that you came love you people who I sincerely wish you happiness and I am excited to share with you this amazing day. Did you notice anything, except his imaginary misfortunes. Agree, if we witness such scenes in real life, we would have branded a birthday with his contempt. The paradox is that on the same principle many of us live, consider themselves to be humiliated and insulted, to revel in his grief and secretly hope that one day fate will reward them for their ordeal. It all seems so massive and significant, but surely someone from above is watching all this and thinks: mdaaa…
Just like it’s absurd to spend your birthday this way, it is absurd to live your life that way.
Our life is good! And it’s not a raving lunatic zealots, is not a futile fantasy and unattainable dream, it is a reality, which, incidentally, depends on us. Want — let’s whine at the loss of the gifts you want — we’ll live and be happy. The choice is in our hands.
Let’s not dull creatures who look into the teeth of a gift horse. Sincere gratitude for what you already have, starts a mechanism of abundance, and your life begins to grow pleasant acquaintances, significant events that magical coincidence… whether the Universe likes to give to those who are disinterested, whether this phenomenon has a scientific explanation, but life really becomes much brighter.
And again, gratitude and acceptance have nothing to do with passivity and inaction. You can be ambitious, goal-oriented person, but, moreover, to be grateful, even if something does not work and is not achieved.
Don’t be afraid of gratitude. Look for the joy in all that surrounds you once you notice it without effort.