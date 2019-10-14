How to stay slim after weight loss: expert announced the important points
Very often a weight treacherous return
Often after weight loss so hard dropped pounds back again — sometimes more than before the weight loss. How to avoid it and stay slim? This was told by a fitness coach and expert on weight loss Marina veleva on his page in Instagram.
She stated the important points that are worth considering to stay slim and not get better.
Drink enough water (30ml/kg)
Water affects the speed of metabolic processes, including the processes of weight loss.
Moderation in food, especially for sweets
Cake sometimes, it is important how, when and what it is.
Do not skip Breakfast and lunch
This is a strategically important meals, and porushka them, the body is doomed to starvation in the first half of the day. And all that is not eaten by day, you will want to be sure to eat in the evening.
Remember liquid calories
Coffee with milk, sweet drinks, fruit drinks and fruit drinks, fresh juices…
After 16:00 the metabolism of carbohydrates slows down, so try not to eat sweet, flour, fruits, starchy vegetables, and foods increases the insulin: for example, cheese and milk.