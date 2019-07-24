How to stay up all night: the experts gave 10 useful tips
It happens that sometimes we need to execute a job, which is not enough time during the day: exams, thesis, projects, etc. And our body, following the usual biorhythms, does not agree to work at night he wants to sleep. How to trick your body and not stay awake at night, specialists say.
1. Change your normal evening schedule
If you are accustomed to before going to bed to take a shower, brush your teeth, change into clothes to sleep in — don’t do it. The body got used to that after the compliance with certain formal rituals, it is immersed in sweet sleep. For this reason, don’t need to do.
2. Avoid a big meal in the evening
Satiety and pleasure from a delicious dinner require, what would you do next step is to the bed. That would achieve the reverse effect, have a little hungry. You remember those moments in life when the famine did not let you sleep. It’s time to repeat this “feat” only consciously.
3. Eat more healthy food
Nuts, chicken, beef, whole grains will provide you the necessary energy and will not go to sleep.
4. Bright light
Your body can be fooled by bright light. This way you will reduce the production of melatonin (sleep hormone) in the body.
5. Coffee and tea
Caffeine can inhibit sleep. Only coffee is best consumed freshly ground and freshly brewed. It should also be mindful of the dosage. Tea is better to drink sweet, so your brain will get the necessary to perform the work energy.
6. Airing
Takes a good sleep fresh air. Particularly cool.You can turn on the air conditioner or fan.
7. Warm-up
Long and monotonous work performance sooner or later will encourage you to sleep. That hadn’t happened, we need to change the body position: to walk, jump, do push-UPS. In General, to do what will improve your circulation and help the brain work better.
8. The scent of rosemary
The inhalation of the aroma of rosemary helps our brain to be activated
9. Day dream
If you assume that you will work will spare a few hours during the day in order to relax. So you make up the stamina in your body.
10. Movies
Thriller, film of horrors will precisely distract you from sleep at least a couple of hours.